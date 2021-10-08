Ryan McCartan, Yvette Gonzalez and More Added to Foundation for New American Musicals Benefit Honoring Marc Shaiman

The Foundation for New American Musicals presents the 2021 FNAM All-star Benefit and Fundraiser. The evening will honor Tony/Grammy/Emmy Award-winner Marc Shaiman (Hairspray and Mary Poppins Returns), who will receive FNAM's first Inspire Award; and FNAM Founding-member Robert Klein, who will receive the first Founders' Award.

Today FNAM announced that Ryan McCartan (Broadway's Frozen and Wicked), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Broadway's Hadestown), Terron Brooks (Broadway's The Lion King and Hairspray), and Fatima El-Bashir (Los Angeles Premiere of Hamlet - The Rock Musical) will join the previously announced line-up of Broadway favorites including Megan Hilty (Broadway's Wicked, Broadway's 9 to 5: The Musical, NBC's Smashed), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Broadway's Hairspray - Tony Award-winner, CBS Celebrity Big Brother - Winner), Bruce Vilanch (Academy Award Writer - recipient of two Emmy Awards), and Jim J. Bullock (Broadway's Hairspray).

The LIVE event is directed by Richard Israel and music directed by Anthony Lucca. The 2021 FNAM Benefit and Fundraiser is on Sunday, October 24 at 4:00 p.m. and will be held at a private residence in the Pacific Palisades. Event capacity is limited. Tickets available at www.FNAM.us.

"The Foundation of New American Musicals is proud to honor one of its founders, Bob Klein. Bob has always been a driving force in FNAM and continues to be a vital part of our organization. Bob is receiving the first Founders' Award to recognize his considerable support for emerging writers of musical theatre. We are also thrilled to present the first Inspire Award to someone who does indeed inspire us all: Marc Shaiman. Marc is the epitome of the success we all hope the writers FNAM supports will have. His extraordinary achievements stretch across all forms of entertainment - film, TV and of course, theatre. We are also delighted to have Marc serve as a member of our Advisory Board," said FNAM Board President, Michael Donovan.

He added, "And what a fun event this will be! Megan Hilty, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Marisha Wallace, Bruce Vilanch, and Jim J. Bullock - with additional performances by Ryan McCartan, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Terron Brooks, and Fatima El-Bashir - all there to thrill us with their performances, and to honor Marc - who will also be on stage. I hope that you'll join us!"

Tickets to FNAM's Benefit are $150.00 each and include a reception, special performances, and silent auction. Proceeds will benefit FNAM and its programs. Tickets are available at www.FNAM.us.

The benefit will be held at a private residence in the Pacific Palisades. The address will be given upon purchase of benefit tickets. Capacity is limited. Proof of vaccination and the wearing of masks are required.

For more information visit www.FNAM.us.