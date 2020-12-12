Rubicon Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere of ESTELLA SCROOGE

Just in time for the holidays, Rubicon Theatre presents the World Premiere of Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist, a magical new holiday musical which originated and was developed at Rubicon over two seasons in the company's Plays-in-Progress program (under the title Little Miss Scrooge).

Estella Scrooge was recently filmed in New York and is the first fully produced green screen streaming musical shot from beginning to end during the pandemic against a green screen using new cutting-edge technology. The production uniquely blends theatre, film and animation. Sure to become new a holiday tradition - the World Premiere of Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist! debuts Saturday November 28, 2020 and is available for streaming through the holidays. Tickets are now on sale and may be purchased through Rubicon's website at https://www.rubicontheatre.org/estella-scrooge.

The production features a cast of 24 award-winning Broadway notables, and is the creation of John Caird, (the Tony and Olivier Award-winning director of Les Misérables and Nicholas Nickleby), and Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre, Pride and Prejudice). Caird and Gordon also paired to create Daddy Long Legs, which also originated at Rubicon and then became one of the most produced plays in the American theatre over the next few years before enjoying a successful Off-Broadway run (Drama Desk Award for Caird).

The story of Estella Scrooge follows a modern-day Wall Street tycoon with a penchant for foreclosing. A hotelier in her hometown of Pickwick, Ohio has defaulted on his mortgage and Estella fancies the idea of lowering the boom personally. Arriving at Harthouse on Christmas Eve, Estella discovers that the defaulting party is her childhood friend Pip Nickleby (Duncan). A good and generous soul, Pip has transformed the property into a refuge for the sick, dispossessed and homeless. A freak snowstorm forces Estella to take refuge. That night, just as it happened to her ancestor Ebenezer, she is haunted by three visitations...and oh, what uninvited houseguests they are!

A modern day take on Charles Dickens' beloved 1843 novella "A Christmas Carol," Estella Scrooge also wittily incorporates characters and plot lines from Dickens' other great classic novels "Great Expectations," "Little Dorris" and "Bleak House," among others.

Estella Scrooge is produced by Streaming Musicals in association with Tony Award-Winner Michael Jackowitz of Witzend Productions (of which Santa Barbara resident Anne Smith Towbes is a partner), Michael Alden and David Bryant. Executive Producers are Jeffrey Grove and Kevin Surace and for StreamingMusicals, Tom Polum and Stacia Fernandez. Co-Executive Producers are Jeffrey Grove, Allan Herzog and Dawn Smalberg/Bev Ragavoy.

Tickets for Estella Scrooge make great holiday gifts for family and friends, and are $29.99 for 72-hour viewing for each household, or $44.99 for a VIP Premium Theatre Experience, which includes unlimited viewings, a download of the CD and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. To order, visit Rubicon's website at www.rubicontheatre.org.