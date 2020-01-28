Robey Presents LOOKING FOR LEROY February 16

During Black History Month, The Robey Theatre Company will present a staged reading of a new play, Looking for Leroy by Larry Muhammad.

The narrative focuses on the celebrated poet-playwright-activist Amiri Baraka,(1934-2014), known earlier in his career as LeRoi Jones. He is at work on his final play, The Most Dangerous Man in America (about W.E.B. DuBois) as he is joined by Taj, his newly hired young intern. The two explore and speak to what is Black Theatre as defined by whom, and the fundamental nature of aesthetics. Their discussion soon provokes an infuriating debate.

Ben Guillory, the Producing Artistic Director of The Robey Theatre Company, directs the reading and portrays Baraka. Actor Benjamin White plays Taj.

Larry Muhammad is the playwright. He is the Producing Director of the Kentucky Black Repertory Theatre. His previous plays include Derby Mine 4, Jockey Jim, and Double V. He contributed the book and lyrics for two musicals, Sweet Evening Breeze and Buster! He conceived Looking for Leroy as a tribute to his literary hero, Amiri Baraka. The play was first produced in New York last year.

The Robey Theatre Company, in its 26th year, was co-founded by Ben Guillory and Danny Glover.

There will be a Q&A following the reading.

Looking for Leroy. Staged reading of a play by Larry Muhammad. Directed by Ben Guillory. Starring Ben Guillory and Benjamin White. Presented by The Robey Theatre Company in association with Los Angeles Theatre Center. At Los Angeles Theatre Center, in the Luis Avalos Theatre, 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. On Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Suggested donation: Ten dollars. Website: http://robeytheatrecompany.org Phone: (213) 489-7402.





