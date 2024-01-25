Robbie Robertson & Martin Scorsese To Receive The Society Of Composers And Lyricists Award

Oscar-nominated singer/songwriter Siedah Garrett announced as SCL awards host.
The Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) will honor Robbie Robertson and Martin Scorsese with the Spirit of Collaboration Award at the 5th Annual SCL Awards to be held Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
The event will be hosted by Siedah Garrett, a Grammy-winning, two-time Oscar-nominated songwriter and a member of the SCL. She recently reunited with Quincy Jones on THE COLOR PURPLE. She collaborated with Jones on Michael Jackson's 1987 album “Bad,” including co-writing “Man in the Mirror” and duetting on “I Just Can't Stop Loving You.”
Awards are given for songs and scores in film and other visual media. The evening also includes performances, legendary composers, and songwriter presenters and special guests.
This year, the SCL Awards closely reflects the Oscar-nominated songwriters and composers including Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell (BARBIE), Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (BARBIE), Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson (AMERICAN SYMPHONY), and Diane Warren (FLAMIN' HOT). The composers who received both nominations include Ludwig Göransson (OPPENHEIMER), Laura Karpman (AMERICAN FICTION), and the late Robbie Robertson (KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON).
The Spirit of Collaboration Award recognizes a composer/director relationship which has created a prodigious body of work. Robertson and Scorsese's collaborations over decades include RAGING BULL, SHUTTER ISLAND, THE WOLF OF WALL STREET, SILENCE, THE IRISHMAN, and KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON. Past award recipients include Thomas Newman & Sam Mendes, Terence Blanchard & Spike Lee, Carter Burwell & the Coen Brothers, and last year Justin Hurwitz & Damien Chazelle.
The Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL) is the primary organization for professional film, television, video game, and musical theater composers and lyricists. With a 79-year history in the art of creating music for visual media, members include the top creatives working today. The organization is focused on education and addressing creative, technological, legal, and newsworthy issues affecting music for visual media community. https://thescl.com/
Anthony Willis SALTBURN
Joe Hisaishi THE BOY AND THE HERON
Ludwig Göransson OPPENHEIMER
Laura Karpman AMERICAN FICTION
Robbie Robertson KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Jon Batiste AMERICAN SYMPHONY
John Powell STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE
Daniel Pemberton FERRARI
Mica Levi THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Fabrizio Mancinelli MUSHKA
Olivia Rodrigo/Dan Nigro, “Can't Catch Me Now,” THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES
Jon Batiste/Dan Wilson, “It Never Went Away,” AMERICAN SYMPHONY
Lenny Kravitz, “Road to Freedom,” RUSTIN
Nicholas Britell/Taura Stinson, “Slip Away,” CARMEN
Sharon Farber/Noah Benshea, “Better Times,” JACOB THE BAKER
Billie Eilish O'Connell/Finneas O'Connell, “What Was I Made For?,” BARBIE
Mark Ronson/Andrew Wyatt, “I'm Just Ken,” BARBIE
Diane Warren, “The Fire Inside,” FLAMIN' HOT
Heather McIntosh/Allyson Newman/Taura Stinson, “All About Me,” THE L WORD: GENERATION Q
Jack Black/John Spiker/Eric Osmond/Michael Jelenic/Aaron Horvath, “Peaches,” SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE
Robbie Robertson and Director Martin Scorsese
