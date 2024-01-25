Robbie Robertson & Martin Scorsese To Receive The Society Of Composers And Lyricists Award

Oscar-nominated singer/songwriter Siedah Garrett announced as SCL awards host.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

The Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) will honor Robbie Robertson and Martin Scorsese with the Spirit of Collaboration Award at the 5th Annual SCL Awards to be held Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. 

The event will be hosted by Siedah Garrett, a Grammy-winning, two-time Oscar-nominated songwriter and a member of the SCL. She recently reunited with Quincy Jones on THE COLOR PURPLE.  She collaborated with Jones on Michael Jackson's 1987 album “Bad,” including co-writing “Man in the Mirror” and duetting on “I Just Can't Stop Loving You.”  

Awards are given for songs and scores in film and other visual media.  The evening also includes performances, legendary composers, and songwriter presenters and special guests.   

This year, the SCL Awards closely reflects the Oscar-nominated songwriters and composers including Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell (BARBIE), Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (BARBIE), Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson (AMERICAN SYMPHONY), and Diane Warren (FLAMIN' HOT). The composers who received both nominations include Ludwig Göransson (OPPENHEIMER), Laura Karpman (AMERICAN FICTION), and the late Robbie Robertson (KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON).  

The Spirit of Collaboration Award recognizes a composer/director relationship which has created a prodigious body of work. Robertson and Scorsese's collaborations over decades include RAGING BULL, SHUTTER ISLAND, THE WOLF OF WALL STREET, SILENCE, THE IRISHMAN, and KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON. Past award recipients include Thomas Newman & Sam Mendes, Terence Blanchard & Spike Lee, Carter Burwell & the Coen Brothers, and last year Justin Hurwitz & Damien Chazelle.   

The Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL) is the primary organization for professional film, television, video game, and musical theater composers and lyricists. With a 79-year history in the art of creating music for visual media, members include the top creatives working today. The organization is focused on education and addressing creative, technological, legal, and newsworthy issues affecting music for visual media community. https://thescl.com/ 

  

5th SCL AWARDS 2024

 

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A STUDIO FILM:   

 

Anthony Willis                       SALTBURN                                        

Joe Hisaishi                             THE BOY AND THE HERON                              

Ludwig Göransson                 OPPENHEIMER                                              

Laura Karpman                       AMERICAN FICTION                 

Robbie Robertson                   KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON               

 

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN INDEPENDENT FILM:   

 

Jon Batiste                              AMERICAN SYMPHONY                                        

John Powell                            STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE                             

Daniel Pemberton                   FERRARI                                              

Mica Levi                               THE ZONE OF INTEREST                  

Fabrizio Mancinelli                MUSHKA 

& Richard M. Sherman   

 

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A DRAMA OR DOCUMENTARY:   

 

Olivia Rodrigo/Dan Nigro, “Can't Catch Me Now,” THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES 

Jon Batiste/Dan Wilson, “It Never Went Away,” AMERICAN SYMPHONY  

Lenny Kravitz, “Road to Freedom,” RUSTIN 

Nicholas Britell/Taura Stinson, “Slip Away,” CARMEN 

Sharon Farber/Noah Benshea, “Better Times,” JACOB THE BAKER                 

 

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A COMEDY OR MUSICAL: 

 

Billie Eilish O'Connell/Finneas O'Connell, “What Was I Made For?,” BARBIE 

Mark Ronson/Andrew Wyatt, “I'm Just Ken,” BARBIE 

Diane Warren, “The Fire Inside,” FLAMIN' HOT 

Heather McIntosh/Allyson Newman/Taura Stinson, “All About Me,” THE L WORD: GENERATION Q 

Jack Black/John Spiker/Eric Osmond/Michael Jelenic/Aaron Horvath, “Peaches,” SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE   

 

THE SPIRIT OF COLLABORATION AWARD RECIPIENTS:      

 

Robbie Robertson and Director Martin Scorsese 



