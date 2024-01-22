RimoVision Group Presents ROMEO + JULIET: A WACKY LOVE STORY

Tickets are on sale now. Don't miss your chance to witness this innovative reimagining of one of the greatest love stories ever told.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

RimoVision Group will kick off its 2024 season with a bold and hilarious new production: "Romeo + Juliet: A Wacky Love Story." Written by the talented Ray Hanna, this fresh satire offers a unique twist on the classic Shakespearean tale, making it more relevant and engaging for today's audiences, including those as young as 16 years old.

This imaginative adaptation, "Romeo + Juliet: A Wacky Love Story" is set in a modern context, where Verona has risen as a global superpower. The Montagues and Capulets are not just feuding families but emerging warlords, navigating a complex political landscape. The plot thickens as they are forced into an alliance with one of Verona's most controversial leaders. This version infuses the timeless romance of Romeo and Juliet with current social and political commentary, adding a layer of comedic intrigue to their love story.

The production promises to be a vibrant, thought-provoking comedy that both honors and reinvents the legacy of Shakespeare's work. Audiences can expect an evening of laughter, reflection, and entertainment.

RimoVision Group invites you to experience this unique theatrical event. However, act quickly, as "Romeo + Juliet: A Wacky Love Story" has a limited run of just five shows. With only 80 seats available per performance, tickets are expected to sell out fast. The play will grace the stage of Hermosa Beach's intimate Second Story Theatre, offering a cozy and immersive viewing experience.

Tickets are on sale now. Don't miss your chance to witness this innovative reimagining of one of the greatest love stories ever told. Secure your seats today and join us for a night of unparalleled satire and storytelling.



