RimoVision Group Announces THE RIMOVISION GROUP COMEDY NIGHT, February 2

Rimovision Group comedy night features diverse lineup of comedic talents and aims to fundraise for future theatrical endeavors
RimoVision Group, a nonprofit theatre company, has announced the RimoVision Group Comedy Night. This laugh-packed event is set for Friday, February 2, 2024, and aims to fundraise for the group's future theatrical endeavors. The Comedy Night will feature two spectacular shows at 7 PM and 9 PM, each showcasing a unique lineup of brilliant comedic talents.
Audiences will be treated to performances by a diverse mix of comedians - from fresh faces on the comedy scene to beloved performers making a much-anticipated return. RimoVision Group extends heartfelt gratitude to the comedians who are generously donating their talent, time, and effort to support live theatre. The lineup includes the hilarious Shaan Mathur, Krista Itzhak, Michael Shane, Julie Weidmann, Daniel Nedow, Agi Saari, Ryan Ransom, Lauren Caputo, Ash Fierro, Martin Renteria, Avanti, Angela Imperial, Jay Mandyam, and the evening's host, the incomparable Luis Benavides.
This event is not just a celebration of comedy but a testament to the vibrant spirit of live theatre. RimoVision Group invites everyone to join in an evening filled with laughter, joy, and the communal support of the arts.
Tickets for this can't-miss event are available now. To purchase, please visit Click Here. Come and experience the magic of live comedy while supporting the future of RimoVision Group productions. Let's laugh together for a great cause!
