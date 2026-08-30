Review: IN THE TOMB OF TEN THOUSAND CALENDARS at Moving Arts Theatre

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Despite the entirely excellent cast performances, especially by actor WEST LIANG, whose deeply nuanced, emotionally quiet, and completely resonant character portrayals more than enhance each time capsule, it takes getting to the third act to really understand the “epic” aspect of this story. So much of the dialog is often so “on this nose”, that the people sometimes sound one dimension. Even when they are not. Which, much of the time, works. Just not evocatively. Except for LIANG, that is.

In the Tomb of Ten Thousand Calendars is a play about historical and generational change, captured in three snapshots. All from China’s fraught and often bloody history. The first scene attempts to show the stultification of dynastic China (1620) when a favorite noble consort begs to be buried with her love - the emperor. The second, is the upheaval and fervent idealism of the Cultural Revolution (1966) featuring a Red Guard youth, his female compatriot crush, and two educated men who become their prisoners and will face the “people’s justice” after a rally. And finally, the personal and globalist power struggles of today (2026)…amplified through a difficult father/son relationship during a tour, 90 feet below ground, in the tomb of the Wanli Emperor, where all three scenes actually take place.

It’s definitely hard not to notice the circularity of events in this story. And although I should probably ditch the cliche, saying that, “the more things change the more they stay the same”, just fits. Each scene is different, of course. But also in reality, they are merely opposite sides of the same coin - on rinse and repeat.

The play is slightly disrupted by clips of Mao Zedong’s chaotic sociopolitical movement, churning like wartime propaganda newsreels, in the dead center of this play. And although, you can’t help but feel the hypocrisy of a man who mobilized ideas about destroying everything “old” yet building a new culture in exactly the same way as the dynastic emperors he claims to despise, the media is awkwardly tutorial. And it doesn’t do much for the second vignette which stands perfectly well on its own.

In the Tomb of Ten Thousand Calendars claims to provide parallels to today’s America. But those are not particularly apparent either. In fact, describing the narrative in this way actually boxes it in. Because, truly, it is so much more intimate and so much larger than the description. In the end, it comes right down to a father and son, opposite in upbringing, cultural experience, generational perspective and even language - trying to connect. The two are completely different and completely alike. Bringing the whole question of, “What is actually worth keeping in our history?”, full circle. In this moment, LIANG (father) and JONATHAN CHEUNG (son) take on the most hot-button issues, showing the absolute confusion and absolutely sweeping chasm there is from one generation to the next on the issue of how people see the past as a valuable or hurtful.

Info:

Moving Arts Theatre presents the world premiere of In the Tomb of Ten Thousand Calendars. Ninety feet underground, an emperor is laid to rest. A revolution tries to erase his memory. A son rejects everything his father stands for. In the Tomb of Ten Thousand Calendars asks whether there's something between venerating history and burying it.

Written by Stephen Dierkes. Directed by Jeff Liu. Produced by Darin Anthony and Dana Schwartz.

Starring: Jonathan Cheung, Elaine Kao, Wayne Lee and West Liang.

Creative team:

Production, scenic and lighting: Justin Huen*, Costume: JJ Javier, Sound: Kyle Cunanan, Props: Dana Schwartz* *(denotes Moving Arts member). Production Stage Manager: Joy Diaz. Production Intern: Enrico Echiverri.

Photo by Eric Pargac: Wayne Lee, WEST LIANG, and Jonathan Cheung.

Performance dates and ticketing information:

The show opens on Saturday, August 29th and runs through September 20, 2026 there will be performances on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday at 8 PM and Sunday at 4 PM. There will be two preview performances on Thursday, August 27th and Friday, August 28 at 8 PM. Tickets are $33 ($15 for Students every performance) Premium tickets are $44 with PWYC on Mondays. Moving Arts Theater is located at 3191 Casitas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039 Tickets are now on sale Here.

When:

August 29 through September 20, 2026 - Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday at 8 PM and Sunday at 4 PM. There will be two preview performances on Thursday, August 27th and Friday, August 28 at 8 PM. There will be NO intermission.

Where:

Moving Arts Theater is located at 3191 Casitas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039

323-472-5646 - info@movingarts.org

How:

Tickets are $33 ($15 Students) Premium tickets $44 with PWYC Mondays.

Please find ticket Information at the Moving Arts website HERE.

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