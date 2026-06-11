WHAT PRICE FREEDOM to Return at Moving Arts Theatre Ahead of U.S. 250th

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Moving Arts Theatre will present a return engagement of What Price Freedom by Tony Blake from July 3–20, 2026. Directed by Darin Anthony, the production stars Rob Nagle as Benjamin Franklin and Brandon Bales as John Adams.

Set during the American Revolution, What Price Freedom follows Franklin and Adams as they attempt a covert peace negotiation with Britain. Forced to share a bed on the eve of the talks, the two founding fathers find themselves at odds over politics, philosophy and the future of a new nation. As the negotiations approach, each must confront what freedom truly means and what sacrifices independence requires.

The production is produced by Dana Schwartz and Laura Buckles.

The creative team includes set and lighting designer Justin Huen, sound designer Warren Davis, Costume Designer Mylette Nora and props designer Dana Schwartz.

Performances will take place Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m. There will be no performance on July 4.

Moving Arts Theatre is located at 3191 Casitas Avenue in Los Angeles.

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