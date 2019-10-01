Rachel Bloom Hosts BALLOTS OVER BROADWAY Featuring Constance Wu, Shoshana Bean, and More

Feminists In Action and Hang Out Do Good present Ballots Over Broadway - an intimate evening of Broadway musical performances by your favorite stars of stage and screen, to benefit Field Team 6 and Spread the Vote.

October 18

Doors open at 7, show at 8

Hancock Park

Hosted by Rachel Bloom, the show features Constance Wu, Shoshana Bean, Emily Bergl, Parvesh Cheena, Rhiannon Hansen Clark, Mary Faber, Barrett Foa, Alisha Gaddis, Briga Heelan, Emma Hunton, Natalie Lander, Anne Letscher, J Elaine Marcos, Jonah Platt, Rena Strober, Amir Talai, and Jackie Tohn.

Musical Director: Doug Peck

This will be an evening to support two incredible organizations that register and empower voters in critical districts. Field Team 6 is a national volunteer army with a simple mission: Register Democrats. Save the World. By targeting places that need Democrats most, we aim to take the White House, flip the Senate, and expand our House majority.

Spread The Vote helps people in voter ID states get the IDs they need for life and to vote. 77% of the people they work with have never voted before, and 100% cannot vote without Spread the Vote's support.

All proceeds from the event will be divided equally between these two organizations.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ballots-over-broadway-benefit-concert-hosted-by-rachel-bloom-tickets-74027392925





