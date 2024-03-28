R.U.R. CABARET Opens This May at Porticos Art Space

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



R.U.R. Cabaret is a musical entertainment based on the 1921 play by Czech playwright, Karel Capek. R.U.R. is an abbreviation for "Rossum's Universal Robots." Capek is credited with coining the term "robot" and introducing it to the English language. In Capek's original concept, robots were constructed of synthetic organic materials and would be what we now call androids, rather than the clanky, metallic mechanical men of 1950s science fiction.

In a dystopian future, robots are created by humans to do the work of humans and labor for them indefinitely. However, the robots have been created too well and begin to think independently. They start to rebel against their human masters. What will that portend for the future of the human race?

The two-act show contains a score of 22 songs.

The cast includes Chris Showerman, Deborah Robin, Justin Cowden, and Mindy Montavon.

Kai Cofer has written the book and lyrics. Originally from the Washington, D.C. area, he is a graduate of Indian University. He is a writer, director, actor and designer. Kai has written over 150 shows, including The Experiment with Larry Evans.

For R.U.R. Cabaret, Larry Evans has composed the music, and is also the show's director and producer. A pianist and performer, his accomplishments include creating his own themed shows (Porter, Gershwin, Broadway, etc.) and releasing a piano CD, Magnificent Movie Love Themes.

He received a degree in Music Education from Michigan State.

The venue, Porticos Art Space, is on the grounds of St. James United Methodist Church in Pasadena.

As the world enters a new world of emerging artificial intelligence, R.U.R. Cabaret couldn't be more timely.