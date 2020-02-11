RICHARD LEDERER'S PRESIDENTS TONIGHT! Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

Who was our youngest American president? Who was our oldest? Who were our tallest, shortest, and fattest? Union-Tribune language columnist Richard Lederer will uncover a treasury of fascinating facts about our American presidents.

Richard Lederer is the author of more than 50 books about language, history, and humor; including his best-selling Anguished English series and his current books, Amazing Words, Lederer on Language, and Monsters Unchained! Dr. Lederer's column, "Lederer on Language" appears weekly in the San Diego Union-Tribune, and he is a founding co-host of "A Way With Words" on KPBS Public Radio. He has been named International Punster of the Year and Toastmasters International's Golden Gavil winner.



PRESIDENTS TONIGHT will occur on March 9, 2020 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $25 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.





