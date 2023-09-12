RAVEN'S HOME Star Juliana Joel to Moderate Talkbacks of LatinX THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK With Gabriella Y. Karin

Juliana Joel, from Disney Channel's hit show, Raven's Home starring Raven Symone, will moderate Talk Backs after all three student morning shows of the LatinX The Diary of Anne Frank. Her guests will be 92 year old Holocaust survivor, Gabriella Y. Karin, as well as cast members and the director. The much talked about revival returns to Burbank's Colony Theatre after two previous sold out runs this past January and April. Performances are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, September 19-21 at 10am. This production is once again directed by Stan Zimmerman, who helmed all seven iterations of the play, including the Dorie Theatre/Complex Hollywood, September 2018 and January/February 2019, Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills, October 2019 and the November 2019 Chutzpah Festival in Vancouver, Canada.

Juliana Joel is a Puerto Rican and out Transgender actress who played Zoe in the recent Showtime series American Gigolo, Trans icon Sylvia Rivera in the Emmy nominated series The Book of Queer and soon as Steph in Lexi Alexander's upcoming film, Absolute Dominion. More notably she has been turning heads as the first out trans character and actor ever to appear on the Disney Channel as Nikki in the popular series Raven's Home, starring Raven Symone, which garnered the series a GLAAD Media award nomination. Beyond her work in TV, film and the several short films she's starred in, Juliana also has a strong background in hosting, having served on the panel of The Q Agenda for several years, making her the first out Transgender talk show host on a national network. She has been honored as a part of the OUT100 Titan's of Media and Entertainment list as well as the Logo30 to name a few. After seeing a performance earlier this year, she commented, "This production is so moving and brilliant. I feel very lucky to have witnessed it."

Gabriella Karin, a Holocaust survivor, is dedicated to educating young people in schools, at the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, and the Museum of Tolerance. She has been invited to schools, synagogues, youth camps, and many other events to help students understand the history of the Holocaust so it should not repeat again. Karin tells her audiences, "Everything can be taken from you, even the clothes you wear. But no one can take away what's in your head. Fill it with good stuff." Besides her artwork, Gabriella wrote a book, entitled "Trauma, Memory and the Art of Survival". For further information: www.gabriellakarin.com

Zimmerman is a writer/director/producer and has worked on such classic TV series as The Golden Girls, Roseanne and Gilmore Girls. Last summer, he made his Off-Broadway directing debut with Hyprov (Daryl Roth Theatre). This current production of The Diary of Anne Frank is produced by Pop-Up Playhouse, Tracey Rooney, Wilson Cruz, The Burbank Human Relations Council and the Rosenthal Family Foundation. Returning cast members include Emiliano Torres, Aris Alvarado, Rebecca Asquino, Charlie Farrell, David Gurrola, Noah F. Madril, Jackie Osorio, Emily Trujillo, and Genesis Ochoa as Anne Frank.

Understudies are: Keara Bird, Devon DeLeon, Hector Hernandez, Ina Loaiza and Ben Martinez

Limited student and group sales are available. The Colony Theatre is located a 555. N. Third, Burbank, CA 91502.

*Show runs one hour and fifty minutes (including one 10 minute intermission)

Tkts/info: https://www.brownpapertickets.com or Click Here