Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RADIO HOUR Fundraiser Benefits Long Beach Playhouse Next Month

The event is on Friday September 9, 6:00 – 8:00.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  
RADIO HOUR Fundraiser Benefits Long Beach Playhouse Next Month

On September 9 at 6:00 P.M., the Long Beach Playhouse presents the tenth Long Beach Playhouse Radio Hour at the offices of Keesal Young and Logan, sponsored by the Port of Long Beach.

Gazette Executive Editor Harry Saltzgaver writes an entertaining script which satirizes the city's current events and entities like local government, and the Port. It's filled with puns, inside gossip, sound effects and odd noises. Most of them planned.

For the tenth iteration of this show, the cast is a fantastic group of Long Beach all-stars. Reading Harry's wonderful script will be: Blair Cohn, Brent Dennis, Steve Goodling, Doug Haubert, Mari Hooper, Suzie Price, Rex Richardson, Justin Rudd, Kelly Ruggirello, Harry Saltzgaver, Griselda Suarez, & Shirley Wild. As always, Mitchell Nunn, veteran LB Playhouse performer, will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Attendees of the evening will be entertained by the Urban Cowboys, visit with Click and Clack the Bicycle Brothers, solve a mystery with Guy Penoir, get literary updates from Maid Marion Reference Librarian, and more!

It's a Friday night fundraiser like no other. Attendees are treated to phenomenal appetizers prepared by the acclaimed Keesal Young and Logan chef. The hosted bar features friendly bartenders shaking and stirring cocktails and pouring wine while guests mix and mingle before the show. The "House Band" will offer up classics that delight the ear. It's got everything one expects from the Playhouse. There's ambiance, a great script, amusing costumes, actors with attitude, and plenty of laughs.

Tickets are $75 each and $125 per couple. A modest price for the chance to hang out with the city's movers and shakers, eat great food and enjoy cocktails on the house. And it takes place in a room with a breathtaking view of the harbor. So grab a date, buy two tickets and join us.

Tickets can be purchased online https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193803®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lbplayhouse.org%2Fshow%2Fradio-hour%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 by emailing madison@lbplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 562.494.1014 ext 1.

All proceeds support the productions and programs of the Long Beach Playhouse including plays of all types, collaborative productions, comedy nights, regionally recognized youth and adult education programs and the internationally acclaimed New Works Festival.





More Hot Stories For You


USC Visions and Voices to Present Monica Bill Barnes & Company's THE RUNNING SHOW in SeptemberUSC Visions and Voices to Present Monica Bill Barnes & Company's THE RUNNING SHOW in September
August 29, 2022

USC Vision & Voices in conjunction with USC Kaufman School of Dance will present the West Coast premiere of Monica Bill Barnes & Company’s (MBB&CO) The Running Show on Thursday, September 29, 2022, 7 PM, at Bovard Auditorium on the USC campus in Downtown Los Angeles.
REDCAT Closes Out the 19th Annual NOW Festival This Week with Sarahjeen François, Sarah Lyons, and MoreREDCAT Closes Out the 19th Annual NOW Festival This Week with Sarahjeen François, Sarah Lyons, and More
August 29, 2022

Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts, closes out the 19th annual New Original Works (NOW) Festival, a celebration of Los Angeles' vibrant community of artists creating new performance work, over three weekends this summer. The final week of performances takes place from September 1-3.
Broadway's Lauren Elder in Quarterfinals of Hollywood Bowl CompetitionBroadway's Lauren Elder in Quarterfinals of Hollywood Bowl Competition
August 29, 2022

Broadway actress and singer songwriter, Lauren Elder has made it to the quarterfinals in the Audacy Opening Act competition, with a grand prize of opening the We Can Survive concert at the Bowl, as well as a cash prize of $10,000.
SkyPilot's 2022 Runway Season Continues With TIGHT KNITSkyPilot's 2022 Runway Season Continues With TIGHT KNIT
August 29, 2022

Get ready to check in for the third selection of the award-winning SkyPilot Theatre Company's Runway series Tight Knit, which will be performed Wednesday, September 7th at 8pm at Oh My Ribs! Theatre, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.  The production is open to the public with a $5 suggested donation at the door.
HOUSE OF GUCCI, NO TIME TO DIE, and More Win 2022 Location Managers Guild International AwardsHOUSE OF GUCCI, NO TIME TO DIE, and More Win 2022 Location Managers Guild International Awards
August 28, 2022

The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) has announced the winners of its 9th Annual LMGI Awards. The Motion Picture winners were HOUSE OF GUCCI (filmed throughout Italy in Milan, Lake Como, and the Italian Alps) and NO TIME TO DIE (filmed in London, Norway, Jamaica, The Faroe Islands and Italy).