RADIO HOUR Fundraiser Benefits Long Beach Playhouse Next Month

On September 9 at 6:00 P.M., the Long Beach Playhouse presents the tenth Long Beach Playhouse Radio Hour at the offices of Keesal Young and Logan, sponsored by the Port of Long Beach.

Gazette Executive Editor Harry Saltzgaver writes an entertaining script which satirizes the city's current events and entities like local government, and the Port. It's filled with puns, inside gossip, sound effects and odd noises. Most of them planned.

For the tenth iteration of this show, the cast is a fantastic group of Long Beach all-stars. Reading Harry's wonderful script will be: Blair Cohn, Brent Dennis, Steve Goodling, Doug Haubert, Mari Hooper, Suzie Price, Rex Richardson, Justin Rudd, Kelly Ruggirello, Harry Saltzgaver, Griselda Suarez, & Shirley Wild. As always, Mitchell Nunn, veteran LB Playhouse performer, will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Attendees of the evening will be entertained by the Urban Cowboys, visit with Click and Clack the Bicycle Brothers, solve a mystery with Guy Penoir, get literary updates from Maid Marion Reference Librarian, and more!

It's a Friday night fundraiser like no other. Attendees are treated to phenomenal appetizers prepared by the acclaimed Keesal Young and Logan chef. The hosted bar features friendly bartenders shaking and stirring cocktails and pouring wine while guests mix and mingle before the show. The "House Band" will offer up classics that delight the ear. It's got everything one expects from the Playhouse. There's ambiance, a great script, amusing costumes, actors with attitude, and plenty of laughs.

Tickets are $75 each and $125 per couple. A modest price for the chance to hang out with the city's movers and shakers, eat great food and enjoy cocktails on the house. And it takes place in a room with a breathtaking view of the harbor. So grab a date, buy two tickets and join us.

Tickets can be purchased online https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193803®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lbplayhouse.org%2Fshow%2Fradio-hour%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 by emailing madison@lbplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 562.494.1014 ext 1.

All proceeds support the productions and programs of the Long Beach Playhouse including plays of all types, collaborative productions, comedy nights, regionally recognized youth and adult education programs and the internationally acclaimed New Works Festival.