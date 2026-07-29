RADIO GALAXY, MC LYTE Among New Wallis Center 2026-2027 Season Additions

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The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has announced additional attractions for its 2026–2027 season, led by the world premiere of Radio Galaxy, a new play by Michèle Aldin Kushner directed by Kimberly Senior and starring Joey McIntyre, Lesli Margherita, Callan Farris, Meera Simhan, and Bernard White.

Presented by The Wallis in association with Scott Prisand, Rob Kolson, Willette Klausner, Margot Astrachan, and Sean Cercone, Radio Galaxy will play the Lovelace Studio Theater for 18 performances from November 6–22, 2026. The play follows Tino, a brilliant 17-year-old aspiring astronomer whose life is upended when he discovers he has a half-sister in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant, forcing him to choose between family obligations and his dreams.

Also joining the season are comedian Preacher Lawson (November 13, 2026), Rita Rudner (January 8, 2027), Noche in LA, a one-night celebration curated by Las Cafeteras (May 1, 2027), and Queerlarious, featuring six queer comedians, on June 11, 2027. The Wallis will also present the Los Angeles premiere of Passing the Crown: Celebrating the Queens of Hip-Hop on January 29, 2027, featuring MC Lyte.

In partnership with National Theatre in America, The Wallis will also screen three filmed stage productions during the season: The Importance of Being Earnest (November 14, 2026), The Audience (January 11, 2027), and Les Liaisons Dangereuses (April 29, 2027).

Tickets for Radio Galaxy and the newly announced performances in the Bram Goldsmith Theater are on sale now.

Radio Galaxy

November 6–22, 2026 | Lovelace Studio Theater

Written by Michèle Aldin Kushner and directed by Kimberly Senior, Radio Galaxy stars Joey McIntyre, Lesli Margherita, Callan Farris, Meera Simhan, and Bernard White. The new play follows Tino, a brilliant 17-year-old aspiring astronomer whose life is transformed after discovering he has a half-sister in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

Preacher Lawson

November 13, 2026 | Bram Goldsmith Theater

Stand-up comedian Preacher Lawson brings an evening of fast-paced comedy inspired by family life, dating, and growing up in a military household. Known for his appearances on America's Got Talent, Lawson combines physical comedy with sharp observational humor.

The Importance of Being Earnest (NT Live Screening)

November 14, 2026

The Wallis and National Theatre in America present Max Webster's production of Oscar Wilde's classic comedy, starring Sharon D Clarke and Ncuti Gatwa.

January 8, 2027 | Bram Goldsmith Theater

Comedy icon Rita Rudner brings her signature wit and observational humor to The Wallis for an evening of stand-up. A longtime Las Vegas favorite, Rudner has built a career on her sophisticated storytelling and quick one-liners.

The Audience (NT Live Screening)

January 11, 2027

Helen Mirren stars as Queen Elizabeth II in Peter Morgan's acclaimed play, directed by Stephen Daldry. The production explores the monarch's weekly meetings with her prime ministers over six decades.

Passing the Crown: Celebrating the Queens of Hip-Hop

January 29, 2027

Making its Los Angeles premiere, Passing the Crown features MC Lyte, celebrating her groundbreaking career and lasting influence on hip-hop alongside a tribute to the genre's pioneering women.

Noche in LA

May 1, 2027

Curated by Los Angeles-based Las Cafeteras, this one-night celebration showcases music, food, art, and performances highlighting the cultural connections between Los Angeles and Latin America. Featured artists include Los Chicos del Mambo, The McCharmlys, Las Cafeteras, El Mariachi Manchester, and Carlos y Charlos.

Les Liaisons Dangereuses (NT Live Screening)

April 29, 2027

Marianne Elliott directs Christopher Hampton's adaptation of the classic novel, starring Lesley Manville, Aidan Turner, and Monica Barbaro in a story of seduction, manipulation, and revenge.

Queerlarious

June 11, 2027

This Pride Month comedy event brings together Alec Mapa, Jeffrey Jay, Jen Kober, Kristin Key, Rich Kiamco, and Sandra Valls for an evening of stand-up and storytelling celebrating queer voices and experiences.



Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch

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