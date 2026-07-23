Full Cast Set For JAWBREAKER THE MUSICAL Stage Debut at Hollywood's Hudson Theatre
Rebecca Gayheart leads a cast including Méami, Aj Paramo, and Kristen Seggio in the Knot Free Productions workshop.
Knot Free Productions has announced full casting for Jawbreaker The Musical, the workshop production of the stage adaptation of Darren Stein's beloved cult classic of the same name from TriStar Pictures. The limited engagement runs September 4-20, 2026 at the Hudson Theatre in Hollywood. The workshop marks the latest step in the long-awaited stage adaptation of the cult favorite film as the creative team continues developing the musical for future productions.
Joining previously announced Rebecca Gayheart - who returns 27 years after starring in the original film, now playing Principal Sherwood - is Aj Paramo (Theatre of the Mind) as Fern Mayo, Méami (The SpongeBob Musical) as Courtney Shayne, Kristen Seggio (Mean Girls) as Julie Freeman, Jane Papageorge (44: The Obama Musical) as Marcie Fox, Will Riddle (The Buddy Holly Story) as Zack Tartak, Mireya Zoé Nevel (In the Heights) as Elizabeth Purr, and Brandon Keith Rogers (The Heart) as Dane Sanders, along with ensemble members Dominic DeCicco, Mitchell Gerrard Johnson, Kayla Quiroz and Avery Rehl.
Jawbreaker The Musical follows the rise and unraveling of a ruthless clique of teenage girls whose reign of power takes a deadly turn - fueled by the adrenaline of a pop concert and laced with the kind of biting humor that made the original film a touchstone for an entire generation. The show features a book by Stein, original music by Jeff Thomson (Pump Up the Volume: A New Rock Musical), and lyrics by Jordan Mann (Trails).
Directed by Matt DiCarlo (The Comedy About Spies), with choreography by Jay Jackson - better known as RuPaul's Drag Race fan-favorite Laganja Estranja - Jawbreaker The Musical is produced by Knot Free Productions (Pump Up The Volume: A New Rock Musical).
Darren Stein: "Jawbreaker has always had the heightened, timeless quality of a musical and getting to re-imagine Fern Mayo's story in the current cultural climate allows for deeper emotion and higher stakes. The meaning these characters have had for people over the years, especially the queer community, has really informed how we're making the story impactful for today. It's been a joy collaborating with composer Jeff Thomson, lyricist Jordan Mann and director Matt DiCarlo and I cannot wait for audiences to taste this deliciously dark new creation."
Matt DiCarlo: "The iconic performances in Darren Stein's JAWBREAKER have left an indelible mark on generations of fans. We're incredibly fortunate to have assembled a cast that is fearless, smart, and ferocious. They honor the legacy of the film while making these iconic characters entirely their own. I can't wait for audiences to meet them as we usher JAWBREAKER into 2026 and onto the musical stage. I'm absolutely...gagged."
ABOUT JAWBREAKER THE MUSICAL
Based on Darren Stein's 1999 cult classic of the same name from TriStar Pictures, Jawbreaker The Musical is a high-gloss teen thriller with an original techno-pop score. The film - which earned a passionate, devoted following for its razor-sharp satire and stylized camp aesthetic - stars Rebecca Gayheart, Rose McGowan, Judy Greer, Julie Benz, Pam Grier, Marilyn Manson, and Tatyana Ali. Stein previously debuted a version of the musical in 2010, with presentations featuring Elizabeth Gillies, JoJo, Frankie Grande, and others. This September marks the production's next chapter, with a Los Angeles workshop designed to generate industry momentum toward a future Off-Broadway or London run.
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