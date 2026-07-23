THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICAN MUSICAL THEATER: THE 1950s to Play Odyssey Theatre
Tony nominees Mary Gordon Murray and Rory O'Malley lead a cast celebrating GUYS AND DOLLS, WEST SIDE STORY, and more.
The Odyssey Theatre's Music at the Odyssey series continues with The Complete History of American Musical Theater: The 1950s, a one-night-only event celebrating one of Broadway's most influential decades through live performances and historical commentary.
Presented on Saturday, August 8, the program explores the Landmark Productions, songs, artists, and innovations that defined the Golden Age of the American musical. Audiences will hear selections from beloved classics including Guys and Dolls, The King and I, My Fair Lady, West Side Story, and The Music Man.
Tony Award nominees Mary Gordon Murray and Rory O'Malley lead the cast alongside Eileen Barnett, Camryn Hamm, Scott Harlan, and Hayden Kharrazi. The evening is narrated by Dan Fishbach and Mark D. Kaufmann and produced by Beth Hogan for Odyssey Theatre Ensemble.
Performance Information
The performance takes place on Saturday, August 8, at 8:00 p.m. at the Odyssey Theatre, located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles.
Tickets
Tickets are $40, with a $3 credit card processing fee added to purchases made by credit card.
Parking
Free on-site parking is available.
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