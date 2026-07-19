Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Musical Theatre West

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Long before Andrew Lloyd Webber became synonymous with blockbuster musicals about haunted opera houses and feline-infested junk yards, and years before Tim Rice cemented his reputation as one of musical theatre's most reliable lyricists, the composing duo introduced audiences to their fantastical musical collaboration JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT—an exuberantly cheeky, genre-hopping retelling of a somewhat familiar Biblical story that has charmed generations of intergenerational theatergoers for decades with its joyful energy and unapologetic theatricality.

What initially began as a low-stakes 15-minute school concert piece in 1968 has, of course, evolved into one of the world's most enduring family musicals, which eventually made its debut on Broadway in 1982 after multiple homegrown productions in England. Equal parts rock revue, vaudeville spectacle, and wholesome, heartfelt coming-of-age story, JOSEPH often embraces its own delightful absurdity in the guise of a buoyant pop concert bursting with infectious melodies, playful humor, and boundless theatrical imagination.

The musical, for the most part, is a clever blending of scripture with pop culture, broad humor, and an easy-on-the-ears eclectic score. Its approachable, family-friendly sensibility is perhaps why the show continues to be a go-to frequent presence in many local regional theaters' season rosters across the country, which currently includes Long Beach, California's Musical Theatre West, where its own revamped revival continues performances at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach through July 26, 2026.

This brand new presentation marks the fifth time (!) the 74-season-old institution is mounting a full-scale production of this ubiquitous musical, this time starring hunky Broadway alum and America's Got Talent standout Brian Justin Crum, who spent last summer in a featured role in the Hollywood Bowl's incredible Cynthia Erivo-led production of Webber & Rice's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.

For its part, MTW is presenting an "updated" iteration of the musical, so to speak, rather than revisit the show as purists have come to know it, which has previously been the expected, usual go-to approach MTW have historically taken with their locally revived classics.

This time around, director Larry Raben has instituted a new creative direction for MTW's production, as he explains in his program notes.

"In approaching directing JOSEPH for a new millennia," Raben writes, "I wanted to use musical influences post Y2K."

Just as Webber and Rice were inspired by the popular music of their era, MTW's inspirations for their 2026 revival draws from more current, contemporary artists like Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Sia, and K-Pop supergroups like BTS, while still keeping the narrative trajectory and emotional stakes intact.

"Homages to Drake, Justin Timberlake, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Pharrell Williams, Orville Peck, and many more Easter eggs are sprinkled throughout the production," he continues.

But, naturally, further support behind this Tik-Tok-ready creative direction can, perhaps, also be attributed to the casting of its vocally-powerful leading actor Crum, whom the production reiterates as a "real-life pop star" himself—a label that was certainly proven repeatedly during the show's recent ravenously-received opening night performance. And alongside him, equally making her own star turn is the extraordinary Daebreon Poiema as the show's fabulously belty narrator, adding yet another memorable appearance for herself on the MTW stage.

On the surface, this irreverent musical overflows with color (no pun intended), admirable creativity, and an unmistakable sense of fun, repeatedly proving that even an ancient parable of jealousy, perseverance, and forgiveness can feel refreshingly modern when rendered with joy, imagination, heart, and just the right amount of playful spectacle.

And for MTW, apparently lots of sexy spandex helps tell the story, too, I suppose.

MTW's resulting revamped show, for all intents and purposes, is certainly a genuinely entertaining one, propelled mostly by not only the awesome vocal gymnastics of its musically-gifted lead performers, but also the enthusiastic, high-energy talents of its entire ensemble, all of whom act, sing, and move—courtesy of impressive choreography from Corey Wright—as if they're all having a sassy, gay ol' time.

Their smile-inducing antics do require some leeway. The production seems to be leaning more as a concert (with staging), which, when solely evaluated as such, makes the show so much more enjoyable as a fun alternative to the more traditionally staged versions of this musical.

That infectious aura of joyfulness and mirth is bursting at the seams throughout the production, acting as a beautiful distraction from the show's subtle shortcomings, which range from its (almost) non-existent set design that then becomes wholly reliant instead on the creative, colorfully-coded lighting designed by Jared Sayeg, to its inconsistent sound mix, which sometimes renders the orchestra and, at times, the vocals a bit muffled (I asked to relocate to a much closer seat to the stage during the second act which seems to have improved the overall sound significantly).

Elsewhere, other minor sacrifices were made in service of the revamp.

Admittedly, part of me misses seeing Joseph having a wildly colorful coat—it's in the frikkin' title after all—which, here, is instead shown by costume designers Adam Ramirez and Giovanni Virella-Torres as a dark-colored almost Matrix-tinged floor-length jacket with subtle bands of rainbow colors obscured behind black leatherette. That same dark material is a curious recurring sartorial choice that shows up throughout the production. It's also quite a bold move to introduce semi-S&M-like, sexy music video-inspired outfits in a show with an entire children's ensemble right there in the periphery.

While certainly intriguing (and, uh, even titillating in some instances)—adding a fresh layer to the narrative and mirroring the newly instituted musical genres being referenced in the show—there's no real cohesive through-line happening. On the surface, some feel like mere changes for the sake of making changes.

For me, the introduction of the more contemporary nods to modern pop music culture—while certainly appreciated in its creative intentions—didn't all always come off as a successful fits for the show. I think my favorite genre change might have been right at the top of the show, when a bit of Destiny's Child showed up to introduce the story of Joseph. But after that, there were times when these newer contemporary inspirations also muddied the story a bit, too, creating some areas of chaos in narrative clarity, especially for newbies who have never seen the show or know of its story.

But with that said, I can confirm that these elements still somehow get trumped by the show's imbedded theatrical chutzpah, thanks to this super enthusiastic ensemble who really wanted to show the audience a great time.

The stage musical, of course, was inspired by Joseph's story from the Book of Genesis which follows the charming and charismatic Joseph (Crum), who just happens to be blessed with an unusual talent of interpreting people's dreams. Spoiled and a bit self-centered, Joseph also enjoys life as the favorite son of his aging father Jacob (the adorably cuddly Harrison White) who gifts him a lavish coat which becomes a visible symbol of his father's affection—and the catalyst for his brothers' growing resentment towards him.

This jealousy ultimately leads Joseph's 11(!) brothers Reuben (Adam Lendermon), Simeon (Kenneth Moseley), Levi (Zane Camacho), Judah (Thomas Hobson), Dan (Louis A. Williams, Jr.), Naphtali (Sammy Linkowski), Gad (Ryan Perry Marks), Asher (Brandon Halvorsen), Issachar (Brody Tarrant Sitton), Zebulun (Malachi Durant), and Benjamin (Jeffrey Laughrun) to betray Joseph and sell him into slavery in Egypt, while simultaneously deceiving their father into believing his favorite son has tragically died—leaving behind only that precious coat.

The musical then follows a fantastical journey of resilience as Joseph overcomes betrayal, false imprisonment, and seemingly insurmountable adversity through his unwavering faith and optimism, his remarkable gift for interpreting dreams, and, quite possibly, his abs of steel.

Abandoned in Egypt, Joseph is purchased by the wealthy Potiphar (also played by White), whose confidence in Joseph's charm and integrity quickly elevates him to a position of trust within the household. However, that prosperity is short-lived, when the advances of Potiphar's horny wife (Ali Vesey) lead to false accusations that land Joseph in prison. And, yet, even behind bars, his remarkable gift for interpreting dreams earns the attention of two fellow inmates—the Butler (also played by Linkowski) and the Baker (also played by Durant)—whose prophetic dreams foreshadow Joseph's eventual path to redemption.

His reputation ultimately reaches the troubled Pharaoh (featuring a terrific turn by Mosley), whose baffling visions of feast and famine inspire one of the production's most memorable musical numbers that had the audience in a tizzy. Joseph's accurate interpretation not only saves Egypt from impending disaster but also earns him a place as the Pharaoh's trusted advisor, setting the stage for an eventual reunion with the very brothers who had once cast him aside.

Through every twist of fortune, Joseph remains defined not by bitterness or revenge, but by adaptability, compassion, and an enduring belief that even life's darkest chapters can lead to unexpected purpose. And though JOSEPH is rooted in scripture, his story never feels solemn, but, instead, unfolds with a wink, a smile, and an ever-changing parade of musical styles—here updated for the 21st century.

Thankfully, for this production, the updated music genres for the show do retain Rice's still witty, often tongue-in-cheek lyrics that keep the storytelling accessible for younger audiences without sacrificing cleverness for adults. Songs such as "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door," "Go, Go, Go Joseph," and "Jacob and Sons" also retain their status as enduring musical theatre staples, and not simply because they're unapologetically catchy, but because they each serve a distinct emotional purpose within Joseph's remarkable journey.

Overall, the show's high-energy, brisk pacing and infectious cast performances ensure there's rarely a moment when the energy dips—which pretty much makes this production well worth a trip to Long Beach for its remaining weekends in July.

Tapped for the lead title role, the undeniably talented Crum is an impressive vocal powerhouse that fits the showy, smolder-y part perfectly. And, yes, many of various ages and genders will likely swoon at the fact that Crum's version of Joseph somehow found a Crunch Fitness branch in Canaan.

But, arguably, the musical's grandest presence is actually its Narrator, played with stunning stature by the very regal Poiema. Her omnipresent yet approachable part effortlessly guides audiences through the story with warmth, humor, and, as befitting the role, remarkable vocal dexterity. Acting as storyteller, commentator, and emotional anchor, the Narrator bridges the gap between ancient scripture and contemporary entertainment, allowing the production to lean fully into its playful theatricality without ever losing sight of the relatable humanity at its center.

More than anything, MTW's revamped JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT—despite its flaws—still resonates because, at its true center, the show doesn't give up on its pursuit to present a wholehearted embrace of theatrical fun. The production asks audiences to accept a Bible-based story peppered with wildly shifting genres, intentionally exaggerated performances, and visual sight gags as part of its storytelling vocabulary, rewarding that willingness with a genuine good time that candidly plays into its pretentiousness. Its humor rarely comes at the expense of its emotional core, allowing brief moments of vulnerability—particularly Joseph's isolation during "Close Every Door" and his ultimate act of forgiveness—to land with surprising sincerity amid the sexy spectacle.

The musical also stands as an ideal showcase for ensemble storytelling—which this production does successfully pull off with aplomb. While Crum's jawdroppingly good vocals do command attention, nearly every member of this company has been given opportunities to contribute vocally, physically, and comedically—creating an infectious sense of collaboration that mirrors the show's communal spirit.

Whether portraying Joseph's quarrelsome brothers, their steadfast wives, bustling Egyptian citizens, or a chorus that seamlessly shifts between characters and musical styles, this production's ensemble becomes an indispensable engine driving the show's relentless momentum. In their full embrace of this collective energy, MTW's production is transformed into a celebration of shared performance as much as individual star turns.

Ultimately, MTW's revised JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is worth experiencing because its cast and creatives understand something fundamental about live theatre: sometimes the most profound messages are delivered with the brightest colors, the biggest laughs, and the catchiest songs. Through every iteration of the musical, the show has consistently invited audiences to laugh at its knowingly over-the-top presentation while remaining cognizant of Joseph's personal transformation and triumph.

So beneath its scantily-clad numbers, delightfully playful delivery, and over-stylized accoutrements is a timeless story about hope surviving hardship, dreams outlasting disappointment, and forgiveness succeeding over bitterness—reminding one and all that perseverance, forgiveness, and self-belief never go out of style, no matter what is updated.

Follow this reviewer on Bluesky / Twitter-X / Threads / Instagram: @cre8iveMLQ.

Photos by Jason Niedle, courtesy of Musical Theatre West.

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Performances of Musical Theatre West's production of IN THE HEIGHTS continue through Sunday, April 26, 2026. The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located at 6200 E. Atherton Street in Long Beach, CA. For tickets or for more information, please call 562-856-1999 x4 or visit online at www.musical.org.

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