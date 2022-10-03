QUEER RADIO HOUR Comes To Dynasty Typewriter Next Week

Queer Radio Hour is a live radio play that asks, "What would radio have been like in the 1930s and 1940s if they had let the queer community have a voice?" A modern-but-not-modern twist on the Golden Age of Radio, the show is an over-the-top nod to the style and humor of old broadcasts. Written by Nathan Frizzell and directed by Tom Detrinis, Queer Radio Hour is a unique comedy that premiered in December 2021 with A Queer Radio Hour Christmas. This new 'episode' is QRH's love letter to Halloween. There will be one performance only on Wednesday, October 12, at 7:30pm at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles.



The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Joe Conti, Drew Droege, Nathan Frizzell, Tommy Hobson, Mitch Silpa, Cloie Wyatt Taylor, David Tran, and drag legend Sherry Vine. Original music and sound will be performed by Matt Glass.



Nathan Frizzell (Writer) is an actor and screenwriter. Acting credits include Twin Peaks: The Return, Alexa & Katie, Hot in Cleveland, and numerous theatre productions around the globe. Writing credits include Alexa & Katie (Netflix), Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Disney), and The Conners (ABC).



Tom Detrinis (Director) is an actor and director. Theatrical acting credits include Found, Die, Mommie, Die!, The Santaland Diaries, 30-Minute Musicals, Making Friends, and I Hate New York. TV credits include Rutherford Falls, 90210, Switched at Birth, Greek, and Community. Film credits include Pretty Problems, Squirrel, 12 Hour Shift, Wedding Dance, and Adjust-a-Dream. On the web: Finding the Asshole series (co-creator/producer/actor), Edgar Allen Poe's Murder Mystery Party, Fig and Ford, and Headless.



Tickets for Queer Radio Hour are $20 in advance and $25 day of show and may be purchased here. Doors open at 6:30pm. No one under 18 admitted. Dynasty Typewriter is located at 2511 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, 90057.