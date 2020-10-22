Professional Actors Perform KING LEAR Scene In Workshop Presentation

Performers include Tony Amendola, Elizabeth Dennehy, and Maggie Veltre.

With Geoffrey Wade, Tony Amendola, Elizabeth Dennehy, MAGGIE VELTRE, sit in on a final presentation from the October Shakespeare workshop!

If you can't make it live, they plan to record and send out a replay, so be sure to get your ticket to be on the list!

They present two scenes from Shakespeare's King Lear, Act 1, Scene 4 and Act 2, scene 4 - "O, reason not the need!":

Tickets: https://workingactorsjourney.com/oct28-lear

A cast of professional actors, their work has been seen across the country, at such notable theatres as Oregon Shakespeare, Utah Shakespeare, Chicago Shakespeare, and many more. In addition to regional theatre, many of their participants have long and varied careers onscreen as well.

In this presentation:

Learn from all the actors as they work through the scenes

Ask questions of the director, performers and dramaturg

Think of this like an open rehearsal/class/workshop-an updated take on John Barton's "Playing Shakespeare" series! They're excited to bring all these wonderful folks together; it is such an amazing chance to work alongside and learn from such talented artists!

Director Geoffrey Wade: He has performed on Broadway and off-, and continues to work extensively in regional theater. National tours include The Curious Incident, and he recently directed critically acclaimed productions of A Walk in the Woods and The Crucible. Tony Amendola (LEAR), Berkeley Rep for 10+ years: 120+ film/tv credits: series regular on Continuum and recurring work on Stargate SG-1, CSI, Dexter, and Once Upon a Time. He's appeared as King Lear and as Shylock in The Merchant of Venice. He's worked at the Oregon, California and Utah Shakespeare Festivals. Elizabeth Dennehy (GONERIL) LAMDA graduate: Works with actors on TV, film, and theatre auditions, including for conservatories and universities. Can help select a monologue, especially for Shakespeare. She is also the daughter of legendary actor Brian Dennehy!

