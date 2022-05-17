Primavera Sound Los Angeles Unveils Lineup Additions For Inaugural Festival

The highly-anticipated sold-out return, and the 20th edition, of Primavera Sound takes place in Barcelona in just a short few weeks. This also means that we are getting closer to the debut edition of Primavera Sound Los Angeles, and with that comes even more depth to what is already a groundbreaking lineup.

There were 59 artists announced for LA in December, and now that number grows to 65 with the addition of six new names to the final lineup. Attendees of the festival can now look forward to performances by Los Angeles crooner Giveon, whose moody vocals were featured on the undeniably catchy hit "Peaches," the Norwegian star in the making girl in red, and the gritty yet dance-worthy sounds of Reno rockers Surf Curse. The new additions are rounded out by Australian heroes Amyl and the Sniffers and their fast-paced punk sensibilities, the Nick Rattigan led project Current Joys, and Detroit techno icon Jeff Mills.

Primavera Sound LA will take place September 16 - 18 in L.A. State Historic State Park, after extending to three days to take the Barcelona touch further than ever before. During these three days, Los Angeles and Barcelona will be united by a lineup worthy of Primavera Sound. Coherent and daring at the same time, full of surprises but connected in every detail with the spirit that has made Primavera Sound what it is today. After a longer than anticipated wait, we finally begin to cross the bridge that will take us to a new Primavera destination without renouncing to all those values that, after 19 editions, the Barcelona festival champions. Sustainability, gender equality, social commitment and urban integration will guarantee an impact that goes beyond the strictly musical one.

The original lineup announcement in December was headed by Arctic Monkeys, reactivated as the new classics they already are, the eternally avant-garde Nine Inch Nails and Lorde as a generational pop icon after returning with Solar Power, but in this poster also shines out the contemporary crooner James Blake, the triumphant come back of Mitski, the rupturism of Arca, the groove nomads Khruangbin, the house muscle of BICEP, the brilliant maturity of Clairo, the resuscitated Darkside, the darkness of King Krule or Low, once again visionaries with their recent HEY WHAT.

A route through today's most exciting sounds continues with 50 more artists. From the labyrinths of Stereolab to the miniature hits by PinkPantheress, from the eternal icon Kim Gordon to the revelation Mustafa and his soul poetry and the sharp guitars of Fontaines D.C., from the queen of techno Helena Hauff to the patron saint of reggaeton DJ Playero, from the roar of Special Interest to the whisper of Cigarettes After Sex, from Tierra Whack's signature rap to Dry Cleaning's new post-punk, from the icey riffs of Mayhem to the pop with Latin roots by Paloma Mami, from the Mexicans Little Jesus and the Puerto Ricans Buscabulla to the ambassadors of the Spanish scene Bad Gyal, Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba, María José Llergo, Marina Herlop and John Talabot: in short, the journey to Los Angeles can be made by following an infinite number of musical itineraries that will soon be extended with the rest of the artists on a line-up that is already heading towards equality. A non-negotiable commitment for Primavera Sound in its search for a fairer music industry.

Tickets are currently on sale for Primavera Sound Los Angeles, with both single day, 3-day, and VIP options still available. Visit www.primaverasound.la for tickets and more information.