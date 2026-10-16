Plaza México to Celebrate Festival Día de Los Muertos in Lynwood

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Plaza México invites the community to celebrate Festival Día de Los Muertos on Saturday, October 31, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Lynwood, California.

The festivities will begin with a traditional Aztec dance ceremony and blessing honoring ancestral roots, followed by live mariachi music, entertainment, and giveaways hosted by Jose Radio DJ GeeGee.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and participate in the Kids and Adults Costume Contests. The celebration will also feature cultural exhibits, altars honoring Día de Muertos traditions, and trick-or-treat stops hosted by participating Plaza México tenants for the kids.

Lastly, community altars by Fundación Jalisco will be placed throughout the plaza.

Designed for the enjoyment of the entire family, Plaza Mexico features a wide variety of vendors offering traditional Mexican food and handcrafted items for purchase throughout the celebration.

Day of the Dead in Mexico: A Living Tradition Recognized Around the World

The Day of the Dead is one of Mexico's most profound cultural expressions and a tradition recognized around the world. It is a celebration in which families remember and honor the lives of their loved ones through the vibrant colors of marigold flowers, the light of candles, altars, and offerings.

Plaza México extends appreciation to its merchants for their support in making the celebration possible, as well as to its strategic partner, Entravision.

Throughout 2026, Plaza Mexico will offer a variety of events — from lively festivals and artisan markets to kids' activities, live music, and community celebrations.

About Plaza Mexico

Located at 3100 E. Imperial Hwy in the emergent city of Lynwood California, only 14 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, Plaza Mexico is a unique 420,000 square foot retail, food, and office space blended together with Mexican culture to create an Hispanic wonderland of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Plaza Mexico is bounded by Imperial Highway, Long Beach Boulevard, State Street, and the 105 Freeway, so no matter where you live you are never too far from this little piece of Mexico in Southern California.

Plaza México stands as a cultural landmark in Lynwood, California, celebrating the beauty, history, and spirit of Mexico. Inspired by traditional Mexican architecture and iconic landmarks, the plaza was designed to transport visitors into the heart of Mexico through its vibrant atmosphere, handcrafted details, and authentic sense of community.

More than a shopping destination, Plaza México is a place where culture, commerce, and connection thrive. The plaza hosts a wide variety of events year-round — from traditional celebrations like Día de los Muertos and Fiestas Patrias to live music, artisan markets, and family festivals that bring people together from across Southern California.

Visitors can stroll through beautifully designed spaces that feature replicas of Mexico's most renowned monuments, including El Ángel de la Independencia, Kiosko de San Miguel de Allende, and Aztec Calendar. Each landmark offers a glimpse into Mexico's rich cultural heritage and provides a unique opportunity for guests to embark on a self-guided cultural tour right here in Lynwood.

Whether visiting for shopping, dining, entertainment, or simply to connect with the vibrant Mexican culture, Plaza México invites guests to experience a piece of Mexico — without leaving California.

Event Details

Saturday, October 31, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Plaza Mexico, 3100 E Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262

Entrance and parking: free, family-friendly, pet friendly, all are welcome. Bring lawn chairs.

https://www.plazamexico.com/

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