Photos: West Coast Premiere of CLUE Opens at La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT opened the first show of their 2021-2022 season, the West Coast premiere of the madcap murder mystery, CLUE, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, and based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture and the Hasbro board game "Clue," with original music by Michael Holland and directed by Casey Hushion. CLUE is now running through Sunday, October 17, 2021 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Bring your Game Night to La Mirada Theatre! It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist. Rated PG.

The Cast for CLUE features Jeff Skowron as "Wadsworth," Heather Ayers as "Mrs. White," Ted Barton as "Professor Plum," Mary Birdsong as "Mrs. Peacock," Sarah Hollis as "Miss Scarlet," John Shartzer as "Mr. Green," Cassie Simone as "Yvette," Harrison White as "Colonel Mustard," Rachel McLaughlan as "Ensemble #1," Michael Cavinder as "Ensemble #2," and James Tolbert as "Ensemble #3."

The Design Team for CLUE is as follows: Scenic Design by Lee Savage; Lighting Design by Steven Young; Sound Design by Cricket S. Myers, based on original sound design by Jeff Human; Costume Design by Jen Caprio; Hair/Wig/Makeup Design by Kaitlin McCoy; Properties Design is by Kevin Williams. Scenery and Props provided by Clue On Stage, LLC. Costumes provided by Cleveland Playhouse and Clue On Stage, LLC

The Casting Director is Julia Flores and the Production Stage Manager is Jill Gold.

For more information visit: www.lamiradatheatre.com