Photos: THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Takes The Stage In LA With Rachel Bloom, Sasheer Zamata, And More!

THE 24 HOUR PLAYS presented The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles on Monday March 18, 2024 at The Hudson Theaters. The event featured distinguished artists from the Los Angeles entertainment community coming together for one night only to create, rehearse, and perform six new plays. See photos below!

The plays included:

From the Mines to the Mezzanine

by Mark Wilding

Directed by Casey Stang

Featuring Mark Feuerstein, Sarah Natochenny, Tawny Newsome and Rich Sommer.

Dolly Parton

by christopher oscar peña

Directed by Nick Lieberman

Featuring Alexander Flores, River Gallo, Erika Henningsen, Patrick Heusinger and TJ Linnard.

Airport

by Rachel Axler

Directed by Jacquelyn Landgraf

Featuring Zoë Chao, Olli Haaskivi, Bella Heathcote and Artemis Pebdani with cameos by Alice Kors and Rose Sun.

the soft center

by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz

Directed by Jaki Bradley

Featuring Kayla Foster, Alice Kremelberg, Jessica Rothe and Josie Totah.

Bop ‘em on the Head

by Wade Allain-Marcus

Directed by Kate Sullivan

Featuring Mamoudou Athie, Liv Hewson, Vella Lovell and Samantha Ressler.

Love is Anosmic

by Matt Schatz

Directed by Sherri Eden Barber

Featuring Rachel Bloom, Nora Kirkpatrick, Andrew Leeds and Sasheer Zamata.

The evening also featured musical guests Lindsey Kraft and Trash Pals.

Actors, writers, directors and production staff gathered on the evening of March 17 for a fast-paced meet-and-greet which served as the creative fuel for the next 24 hours. Overnight, the writers created six new plays, and in the morning, the actors and directors returned, along with production staff, to begin a rapid-fire rehearsal and tech process that led right up until the curtain rose on The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles at 8pm on March 18.

Plays were performed simultaneously in two theaters, with audiences switching venues at intermission. The evening raised money for The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles Theater Fund, which supports the expansion of the company’s work in LA, including plans to establish a West Coast edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, the company’s flagship free professional development program. A portion of the proceeds will also go to the Entertainment Community Fund, which provides support nationally for people who work in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance.

The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles was produced by Mark Armstrong (Artistic Director), Madelyn Paquette (Managing Director), Serena Berman (Associate Producer), and Jake Beckhard (Associate Producer).

The Committee Members for the 2024 The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles included Juliet Berman, Gaby Cohen, Mario Correa, Jerome Joseph Gentes, J. Holtham, Adam Kopp, Jeffrey Lenkov, christopher oscar peña, Nell Teare, Nia Vardalos, Beth Wishnie and Steve Yockey.

ABOUT THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

The 24 Hour Plays (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director; Madelyn Paquette, managing director) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in twenty-four hours. Through our radically present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships that extend throughout the arts and entertainment industry. Our events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions in Athens, Denver, Dublin, Finland, Florence, Germany, Little Rock, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Francisco, Savannah and more. Beginning March 17, 2020, The 24 Hour Plays Viral Monologues series generated over 600 new free-to-view theater pieces, featuring over 1000 artists, viewed millions of times worldwide and archived in the Library of Congress.

Each summer, we bring together early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers, composers, designers and stage managers for our annual free professional intensive culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays in an Off-Broadway theater. The 24 Hour Plays Nationals have introduced audiences and collaborators to a new generation of artists changing the game in theater, television, and film. The 24 Hour Plays are an enduring New York City institution, while our licensed affiliates and partners produce The 24 Hour Plays and Musicals in theaters and schools worldwide, impacting everyone from celebrities to students and strengthening creative communities worldwide — one day at a time.

Photo Credit: Saige Kristian