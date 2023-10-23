Photos: See Roger Q. Mason's HIDE AND HIDE At The LAX Festival

The cast featured August Gray Gall and Amielynn Abellera.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

On Friday, October 20th acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason (Lavender Men with Skylight Theatre/Playwrights’ Arena) presented a reading of their play Hide and Hide with the Los Angeles Performance Practice as part of their 2023 Live Arts Exchange Festival. The play, directed by Jessica Hanna (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert with Celebration Theatre; Hungry Ghost at Skylight Theatre) was presented at the L.A. Dance Project (2245 E Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90021). 

Along the Golden Coast of California, two souls collide while chasing freedom. Set in the last days of disco, Billy, a queer rent-boy, is on-the-run from the Texas police; Constanza, a filipina immigrant, has a visa that’s about to expire. Together they enter a sham marriage to achieve their own American Dream. Full of sex, harm, and violence, Hide and Hide takes audiences on a Homeric Odyssey that disrupts and rebuilds The American Fantasy.

The cast featured August Gray Gall (The Inheritance with Geffen Playhouse; David, My Goliath at REDCAT) as Billy and Amielynn Abellera (King Charles III at Pasadena Playhouse; Walking To Buchenwald with Open Fist Theatre) as Constanza with Movement Dramaturgy by Jay Carlon (fold, unfold, refold at REDCAT NOW Festival; Out of Bounds with Annenberg Community Beach House). This project was originally developed by Page 73 and Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival.

 Photo credit: Seth Dorcey

Roger Q. Mason''s Hide and Hide featuring August Gray Gall and Amielynn Abellera

Amielynn Abellera

August Gray Gall

August Gray Gall and Amielynn Abellera

August Gray Gall and Amielynn Abellera

August Gray Gall and Amielynn Abellera

August Gray Gall and Amielynn Abellera

August Gray Gall



Recommended For You