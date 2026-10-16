Photos: RORSCHACH Makes World Premiere at Skylight Theatre

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The Skylight Theatre, under the artistic direction of Cameron Watson, is presenting RORSCHACH, written by Kelly Younger and directed by Cameron Watson. Check out photos of the production.

A funny, inventive, and surprisingly tender new play about the art and science of perception, the courage to be seen for who we truly are, and the mysterious, blotted shape of love itself. RORSCHACH invites audiences to laugh, fall in love, and ask themselves the question that changes everything: What do you see?

Comments Cameron Watson, “Kelly's play has been in my heart ever since I first read it and we started working on it together. I have never been able to shake it. This is a rare collaboration: a Los Angeles-born and bred playwright, an all-Los Angeles design team and cast - presenting a world premiere play set in Los Angeles as my first show as Artistic Director of the legendary Skylight Theatre. This play will surprise you. It is brimming with joy, laughter, love and dazzling hope.”

Kelly Younger adds, “It’s rare for a theatre to produce a new play, so I’m incredibly grateful that the Skylight Theatre is taking a chance on RORSCHACH. A play about inkblots? Yes. But at its heart it’s a love story about how we see each other, how badly we want to be seen for who we truly are, and how mysterious and messy and wonderful that can be.”

RORSCHACH will preview on Thursday, October 15 & Friday, October 16 at 8pm and will open on Saturday, October 17 at 8pm; and run through Sunday, November 22, 2026 at The Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave. in Los Feliz.

﻿Photo Credit: Tyson Lindo



Photo Credit: Tyson Lindo

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