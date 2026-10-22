Photos: MOUTH OF THE SOUTH Starring Shannon Nelson at Atwater Village Theatre

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

You can now get a first look at production photos of Mouth of the South Starring Shannon Nelson and written by Valerie Rachelle, currently play at ' Atwater Village Theatre through Sunday October 25th.

The piece tells the story of a woman who refuses to be silenced - no matter the cost. Through humor, honesty, and political insight, the play explores the power of speaking truth in a world that often demands quiet obedience.

Created from a desperate need to ensure this woman's voice would continue to be heard for years to come, 'The Mouth of the South' serves as both a celebration and a reckoning. It is a testament to resilience, to memory, and to the importance of preserving stories that might otherwise be forgotten. At once hilarious and devastating, the play reminds audiences that silence can be dangerous - and that one voice, spoken boldly, can echo far beyond a lifetime.

Starring Shannon Nelson, written by Valerie Rachelle, and directed by Tom Detrinis, the production features creative design by Chadd McMillan, sound design by Jon Flikkie, and set and prop design by Nicole Bernardini. Keri Safran serves as voice and dialect coach, with Sidney Dixon as assistant to the director. The production is produced by Alli Miller-Fisher and Shannon Nelson.

Photo credit: Bryan Carpender

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 04 Hrs 14 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming