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Photos: MOUTH OF THE SOUTH Starring Shannon Nelson at Atwater Village Theatre

Directed by Tom Detrinis, the play runs at Atwater Village Theatre through October 25.

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You can now get a first look at production photos of Mouth of the South Starring Shannon Nelson and written by Valerie Rachelle, currently play at ' Atwater Village Theatre through Sunday October 25th.

The piece tells the story of a woman who refuses to be silenced - no matter the cost. Through humor, honesty, and political insight, the play explores the power of speaking truth in a world that often demands quiet obedience.

Created from a desperate need to ensure this woman's voice would continue to be heard for years to come, 'The Mouth of the South' serves as both a celebration and a reckoning. It is a testament to resilience, to memory, and to the importance of preserving stories that might otherwise be forgotten. At once hilarious and devastating, the play reminds audiences that silence can be dangerous - and that one voice, spoken boldly, can echo far beyond a lifetime.

Starring Shannon Nelson, written by Valerie Rachelle, and directed by Tom Detrinis, the production features creative design by Chadd McMillan, sound design by Jon Flikkie, and set and prop design by Nicole Bernardini. Keri Safran serves as voice and dialect coach, with Sidney Dixon as assistant to the director. The production is produced by Alli Miller-Fisher and Shannon Nelson.

Photo credit: Bryan Carpender

Photos: MOUTH OF THE SOUTH Starring Shannon Nelson at Atwater Village Theatre — photo 1 of 17


Shannon Nelson

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Shannon Nelson

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Shannon Nelson

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Shannon Nelson

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Photos: MOUTH OF THE SOUTH Starring Shannon Nelson at Atwater Village Theatre — photo 10 of 17


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Photos: MOUTH OF THE SOUTH Starring Shannon Nelson at Atwater Village Theatre — photo 11 of 17


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Photos: MOUTH OF THE SOUTH Starring Shannon Nelson at Atwater Village Theatre — photo 17 of 17


Shannon Nelson

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