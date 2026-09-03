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Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Altadena Music Theatre

The production, also starring James Byous and Lord Kraven, is now playing at the Mountain View Mausoleum through September 13.

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Check out production photos from Little Shop of Horrors at Altadena Music Theatre! The production opened September 3 at the Mountain View Mausoleum in Altadena and will continue Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. through September 13.

The cast is led by Broadway's Ruby Lewis (Cirque du Soleil Paramour) as Audrey, James Byous as Seymour and Lord Kraven as Audrey II. Also featured are Auriaa, Avela Fongoqa, Mueen Jahan, Robert Manion and Shantilly Tuazon.

Sarah Azcarate directs the production, with choreography by Noel Bajandas and musical direction by Chris Wade.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, Little Shop of Horrors follows Seymour, a shy florist's assistant whose fortunes change when he discovers a mysterious plant with an appetite for blood. The score includes “Suddenly Seymour” and “Somewhere That's Green.”

The creative team includes Andrew Hull (scenic design), Bosco Flanagan (lighting design), Michael Mullen (costume design), Toby Tittle (sound design) and Rachel Gold (prop design). Ernest McDaniel serves as technical director, with Olivia Riddle as production stage manager. Bouket Fingerhut and Brian Justin Crum are associate producers.

Little Shop of Horrors runs through September 13 at the Mountain View Mausoleum, 2300 Marengo Avenue in Altadena. Tickets range from $40–$107.

Photo Credit: Abel Armas Photography

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Altadena Music Theatre Image


The Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Altadena Music Theatre Image


Avela Fongoqa, Shantilly Tuazon, Auriaa

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Altadena Music Theatre Image


Ruby Lewis

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Altadena Music Theatre Image


Ruby Lewis, Avela Fongoqa, Shantilly Tuazon, Auriaa

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Altadena Music Theatre Image


Ruby Lewis

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Altadena Music Theatre Image


Robert Manion

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Altadena Music Theatre Image


Mueen Jahan, James Byous, Ruby Lewis

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Altadena Music Theatre Image


Lord Kraven

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Altadena Music Theatre Image


James Byous

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Altadena Music Theatre Image


Avela Fongoqa, Shantilly Tuazon, Auriaa

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