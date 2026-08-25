Caroline Aaron to Star in THE BEST MEDICINE at the Odyssey Theatre

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Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will dive headfirst into the whiplash experience of what it is to live, love and lament in Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s West Coast premiere of The Best Medicine, written by playwright and bestselling author Robin Gerber and directed by Jane E. Unger. Performances run October 10 through November 15 at the Odyssey Theatre in West Los Angeles. Three discounted previews take place on October 7, 8 and 9.

Aaron stars as Rachel in a laugh-out-loud, open-hearted solo show about caregiving, marriage, resilience and unexpected joy. A free spirit who has long prized her independence, Rachel has finally found a relationship worthy of commitment. Then the universe decides to test her. That “in sickness and in health” vow becomes a distant memory when Rachel’s husband is diagnosed with a progressive, incurable disease, and she’s thrust into the job she’s least suited for: self-sacrificing caregiver. A stand-up comedy class becomes her salvation and a portal to a transformative truth about life and connection. More than a romantic comedy, The Best Medicine is a hilarious, poignant and unexpected exploration of love, purpose and meaning.

The Best Medicine was inspired by Gerber’s experience caring for her husband, who has Parkinson’s disease. It premiered at Great Barrington Public Theater in August 2025.

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