Photos: Inside First Rehearsal For OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD at Center Theatre Group

Rehearsals are underway for Our Dear Dead Drug Lord at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre. Check out photos from the first day of rehearsal below!

“Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” by playwright Alexis Scheer, directed by Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Lindsay Allbaugh, and produced in association with IAMA Theatre Company, comes to the Kirk Douglas Theatre August 20 to September 17, 2023 with the press opening August 27.

The cast is Ashley Brooke as Zoom, Aliyah Camacho as Pipe’s Little Sister, Samantha Wynette Miller as Squeeze, Coral Peña at Kit, Lillian Rebelo at Pipe, and Juan Francisco Villa as Pablo Escobar.

In this fierce and feverish comedy, a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned treehouse to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. Are they messing with the actual spirit of the infamous cartel kingpin? Or are they really just messing with each other?

Intimate in nature yet universal in its ability to explore the need to connect, the play is an unflinching and powerful reminder of what it means to be human. As it races to its startling conclusion, audiences will be left catching their breath. A rollercoaster ride through the danger and damage of girlhood—the teenage wasteland has never been so much twisted fun. This group ends up being a pivotal way for these young women to cope with the grief and lack of control in their lives.

Photo Credit: Javier Vasquez/Center Theatre Group