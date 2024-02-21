Photos: Inside All Roads Theatre Company's MACK & MABEL in Concert

All Roads Theatre Company (ARTCO), LA’s new Equity company, premiered its inaugural production, a fully staged and choreographed “in concert” presentation of Mack & Mabel. Starring Dermot Mulroney, Jenna Lea Rosen, and Caroline O’Connor, performances were on February 16, 17, and 18, at The El Portal Theatre located at 5269 Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, CA.

Check out photos below!

With book by Michael Stewart (revised book by Francine Pascal) and music and lyrics by the legendary Jerry Herman, the show was directed and choreographed by Scott Thompson with musical direction by Fred Barton (conducting an 18-piece orchestra). Along with Mulroney, Rosen, and O’Connor, the cast featured Chad Doreck, Lee James, Michael Shepperd, Robert Yacko, Glenn Rosenblum, Arthur L. Ross, and Myriam Ali. The ensemble included Nichole Beeks, Amanda Carr, Julianna Cauterucci, Wes Dameron, Brody Ensor, Barb Erfurt, Iva Erwin, Stephen Fried, Skylar Gaines, Ariana Nicole George, Sylvie Gosse, Caleb Green, Carissa Hamann, Flynn Henry, Alex Hogy, Shira Jackman, Danielle LaRauf, David Leppert, Holden Maples, Mark Marchillo, Julia Marley, Hisato Masuyama, Donovan Mendelovitz, Alexandra Mitchell, Laura Rensing, Gabby Rosales, Erica Schaeffer, Brennan Schmidt, and Nick Signor.

Set and lighting design were by Paul Black, costume design was by Shon LeBlanc, sound design was by Julie Ferrin, projection design was by Larry Saperstein, prop design was by Bouket Fingerhut, and hair and makeup design were by Carter Thomas. Associate choreographers were Sylvie Gosse and Mark Marchillo. Technical director was Andrew Rivas, production stage manager was Robert Levinstein, and production assistant was Joy Bodin Pacifici. Associate producer was Jeramiah Peay and Matthew Herrmann was company manager.

Mack & Mabel tells the story of the tumultuous romantic and artistic relationship between silent movie director Mack Sennett and one of his biggest discoveries and stars, Mabel Normand. In a series of flashbacks, Sennett relates the glory days of Keystone Studios from 1911, when he discovered Normand through his creation of Sennett's Bathing Beauties and the Keystone Cops, to Normand's death from tuberculosis in 1930.