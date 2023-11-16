Photos: IAMA Theatre Company Opens World Premiere Of RADICAL Tonight

IAMA Theatre Company presents world premiere of 'Radical or, are you gonna miss me?' by Isaac Gómez
POPULAR
IAMA Theatre Company kicks off its 2023-24 “Sweet 16” season of world premieres by Los Angeles-based playwrights this weekend with the company’s first production of an IAMA-commissioned play, “Radical or, are you gonna miss me?” by Isaac Gómez. See photos from the production below.
Recently named by the Los Angeles Times as a member of “LA Vanguardia: The Latino innovators, instigators and power players breaking through barriers,” Gómez explores the political divide within one Mexican American family with this personal look at the nuances that exist within communities we often view as single-minded.
What do you do when the people you call family are the ones who hurt you the most? Kim Griffin, Anna La Madrid and Elizabeth Ramos star in this sweeping story of three women on the Mexican-American border who, more than anything, desperately want to be seen — and who will do anything in their power to make themselves known, no matter how great the cost.
To purchase tickets and for more information go to iamatheatre.com.
Photo Credit: Makela Yepez
Anna Lamadrid and Elizabeth Ramos
Elizabeth Ramos and Anna Lamadrid
Elizabeth Ramos and Anna Lamadrid
Anna Lamadrid and Elizabeth Ramos
Kim Griffin and Elizabeth Ramos
Anna Lamadrid and Elizabeth Ramos
Anna Lamadrid and Elizabeth Ramos
Anna Lamadrid and Elizabeth Ramos
Kim Griffin and Elizabeth Ramos
Elizabeth Ramos and Anna Lamadrid
Elizabeth Ramos and Anna Lamadrid
Kim Griffin and Elizabeth Ramos
Kim Griffin and Elizabeth Ramos
Anna Lamadrid and Elizabeth Ramos
Anna Lamadrid and Elizabeth Ramos
Anna Lamadrid and Elizabeth Ramos
Kim Griffin
Videos
|A Faery Hunt Magical Adventure
Orcutt Ranch (12/09-12/09)
|Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center (12/07-12/10)
|Richie Furay
Smothers Theatre (4/20-4/20)
|Cabaret
Coachella Valley Repertory (1/24-2/04)
|Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (12/16-12/16)
|Holidays with Jennifer Holliday
Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza (12/02-12/03)
|Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree – starring Debra Ehrhardt and Christopher Grossett, directed by Paul Williams – one day only!
Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage (12/17-12/17)
|Mrs. Doubtfire
Pantages Theatre (6/11-6/30)
|BrockusRED's "Extractions"
Theatre Raymond Kabbaz (12/07-12/07)
|Beautiful
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (11/10-12/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You