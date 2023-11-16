Photos: IAMA Theatre Company Opens World Premiere Of RADICAL Tonight

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

IAMA Theatre Company Opens World Premiere Of RADICAL Tonight

IAMA Theatre Company presents world premiere of 'Radical or, are you gonna miss me?' by Isaac Gómez

Nov. 16, 2023

IAMA Theatre Company kicks off its 2023-24 “Sweet 16” season of world premieres by Los Angeles-based playwrights this weekend with the company’s first production of an IAMA-commissioned play, “Radical or, are you gonna miss me?” by Isaac Gómez. See photos from the production below. 


Recently named by the Los Angeles Times as a member of “LA Vanguardia: The Latino innovators, instigators and power players breaking through barriers,” Gómez explores the political divide within one Mexican American family with this personal look at the nuances that exist within communities we often view as single-minded.

What do you do when the people you call family are the ones who hurt you the most? Kim Griffin, Anna La Madrid and Elizabeth Ramos star in this sweeping story of three women on the Mexican-American border who, more than anything, desperately want to be seen — and who will do anything in their power to make themselves known, no matter how great the cost.

To purchase tickets and for more information go to iamatheatre.com.

