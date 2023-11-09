Photos: First Look at The Group Rep's 70, GIRLS, 70

The Group Rep has released production photos of their first show of their 51st Anniversary Season 70, GIRLS, 70, a zesty musical caper with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by David Thompson & Norman L. Martin, based on the play BREATH OF SPRING by Peter Coke, adapted by Joe Masteroff, directed by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by Doug Haverty and Suzy London.

See photos below!

70, GIRLS, 70 will have a limited run of four weeks, November 10 through December 17, at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, CA.

What happens when a charming group of clever, enterprising senior citizens take matters into their own hands when their residence hotel is about to be sold? They band together and take life by the bootstraps and go to extraordinary creative measures to save their home. Along the way they discover the value of saying “YES!” when life invites us. This long-buried gem of a musical will sparkle with its glorious, catchy music and wittily hysterical lyrics.

The Group Rep cast features the talents of Cynthia Bryant, Regan Carrington, Fay DeWitt, Dawn Halloran, Doug Haverty, Hisato Masuyama, Barbara Minkus, Judy Nazemetz, Cynthia Payo, Lloyd Pedersen, Leota Rhodes, Rob Schaumann, Sara Shearer, Danica Waitley and Carol Weiss. Live music: Carol Weiss (Piano),Thomas Silcott (Drums), Tim Christensen (Bass), Cierra Lundy (Percussion).

The production team includes Bruce Kimmel (Director), Kay Cole and Bruce Kimmel (Musical Staging), Carol Weiss (Musical Director), Cheryl Baxter (Tap Choreography),

Will Maizel (Set Design), Michael Mullen (Costume Design), Nick Foran (Lighting Design), Cassidy LeClair (Stage Manager), Leota Rhodes (Assistant Director), Denise Downer (Marketing), Suzy London (Co-Producer) and Doug Haverty (Co-Producer), Kristin Stancato (Webmaster & Online Marketing), Doug Engalla (Promotional Video & Photography), Art & Soul Design (Graphic Design), Bridget Murray and Jackie Shearn (Social Media).

The musical will run through December 17. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. Tickets not available Nov. 17, 18 & 19 and Dec. 8, 9 & 10. General Admission: $40. Seniors/Students with ID: $35. Groups of 10+: $30. Lonny Chapman Theatre – Main Stage, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. For tickets www.thegrouprep.com or call 818.763.5990.