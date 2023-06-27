Photos: First Look at THE ANTS, Now Playing at Geffen Playhouse

Performances are running now through July 30, 2023.
All new photos have been released from The Ants at Geffen Playhouse. Performances are running now through July 30, 2023.
A breathtaking house on a hill—complete with the most state-of-the-art security that excessive wealth can buy—should feel like a refuge for Nami, whose recent firing and eviction have forced him to crash at his brother and sister-in-law’s luxury home. But on this dark and fateful night, a violent uprising outside leaves the three trapped in what they think is an impenetrable fortress. A horror play infused with darkly humorous social commentary, The Ants asks why we spend so much money protecting ourselves instead of investing in our shared humanity.
Written by Ramiz Monsef
Hugo Armstrong as The Brain
Nicky Boulos as Nami
Megan Hill as Meredith
Jeremy Radin as The Pizza Guy
Ryan Shrime as Shahid
