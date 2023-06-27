Photos: First Look at THE ANTS, Now Playing at Geffen Playhouse

Performances are running now through July 30, 2023.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

All new photos have been released from The Ants at Geffen Playhouse. Performances are running now through July 30, 2023.

A breathtaking house on a hill—complete with the most state-of-the-art security that excessive wealth can buy—should feel like a refuge for Nami, whose recent firing and eviction have forced him to crash at his brother and sister-in-law’s luxury home. But on this dark and fateful night, a violent uprising outside leaves the three trapped in what they think is an impenetrable fortress. A horror play infused with darkly humorous social commentary, The Ants asks why we spend so much money protecting ourselves instead of investing in our shared humanity. 

Written by Ramiz Monsef

CAST

Hugo Armstrong as The Brain

Nicky Boulos as Nami

Megan Hill as Meredith

Jeremy Radin as The Pizza Guy

Ryan Shrime as Shahid

Photo Credit: Aaron Epstein

Nicky Boulos and Ryan Shrime

Ryan Shrime and Nicky Boulos

Ryan Shrime and Nicky Boulos

Megan Hill and Nicky Boulos

Nicky Boulos

Megan Hill and Nicky Boulos

Nicky Boulos

Nicky Boulos and Jeremy Radin

Jeremy Radin

Megan Hill

Nicky Boulos and Megan Hill




Recommended For You