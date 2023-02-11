Photos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTE
NIMROD runs through Sunday, March 19.
Theatre of NOTE starts the new year with the World Premiere of Kirsten Vangsness ("Criminal Minds") starring as "Nimrod" in the world premiere of NIMROD by Phinneas Kiyomura and directed by Alina Phelan. NIMROD runs through Sunday, March 19 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.
Check out photos from the production below!
It's gonna go BOOM!...One year out from the election - an uncouth, bloviating, orange-hued president Nimrod sits on the throne, surrounded by crony advisors and entitled children. For the beleaguered First Lady Lani, the only good news is that her husband doesn't even really seem to want a second term. But something is rotten in the States of America. A new age is here: An age of stupid lies, un-fake fake news, fracturing language, novel illnesses...and a terrible game for power is afoot. It's a wild ride full of betrayals, unexpected violence, and ploys masterminded by the brainless. Welcome to the White House.
The cast of NIMROD will also feature Hiwa Chow Elms, Isaiah Alexander, Lisa Clifton, Shayne Eastin, Asha Noel Iyer, Sarah Lilly, Chloe Madriaga, Sierra Marcks, Edward Moravcsik, Josh Odsess-Rubin, Robert Paterno, Joel Scher, Niall Sulcer and Dan Wingard.
The Design Team features: Scenic and Properties Design by Bill Voorhees; Lighting and Sound Design by Matt Richter; Scenic Muralist is Jenny Flack; Costume Design by Kimberly Freed; Intimacy and Fight Director is Celina Surniak and Mask Design is by Emory Royston. The Stage Manager is Peter Newell.
Tickets are $25; students and seniors $20. Please visit www.theatreofnote.com to purchase tickets online and to view the complete schedule.
Robert Paterno, Josh Odsess-Rubin, Lisa Clifton and Hiwa Chow Elms
Lisa Clifton, Isaiah Alexander, Shayne Eastin, Niall Sulcer and Kirsten Vangsness
Kirsten Vangsness and Chloe Madriaga
Edward Moravcsik, Hiwa Chow Elms and Josh Odsess-Rubin
Joel Scher and Edward Moravcsik
Asha Noel Iyer and Hiwa Chow Elms
Company of Nimrod
Hiwa Chow Elms and Sierra Marcks