Photos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTE

Theatre of NOTE starts the new year with the World Premiere of Kirsten Vangsness ("Criminal Minds") starring as "Nimrod" in the world premiere of NIMROD by Phinneas Kiyomura and directed by Alina Phelan. NIMROD runs through Sunday, March 19 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.

Check out photos from the production below!

It's gonna go BOOM!...One year out from the election - an uncouth, bloviating, orange-hued president Nimrod sits on the throne, surrounded by crony advisors and entitled children. For the beleaguered First Lady Lani, the only good news is that her husband doesn't even really seem to want a second term. But something is rotten in the States of America. A new age is here: An age of stupid lies, un-fake fake news, fracturing language, novel illnesses...and a terrible game for power is afoot. It's a wild ride full of betrayals, unexpected violence, and ploys masterminded by the brainless. Welcome to the White House.