Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTE

NIMROD runs through Sunday, March 19.

Feb. 11, 2023  

Theatre of NOTE starts the new year with the World Premiere of Kirsten Vangsness ("Criminal Minds") starring as "Nimrod" in the world premiere of NIMROD by Phinneas Kiyomura and directed by Alina Phelan. NIMROD runs through Sunday, March 19 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.

Check out photos from the production below!

It's gonna go BOOM!...One year out from the election - an uncouth, bloviating, orange-hued president Nimrod sits on the throne, surrounded by crony advisors and entitled children. For the beleaguered First Lady Lani, the only good news is that her husband doesn't even really seem to want a second term. But something is rotten in the States of America. A new age is here: An age of stupid lies, un-fake fake news, fracturing language, novel illnesses...and a terrible game for power is afoot. It's a wild ride full of betrayals, unexpected violence, and ploys masterminded by the brainless. Welcome to the White House.

The cast of NIMROD will also feature Hiwa Chow Elms, Isaiah Alexander, Lisa Clifton, Shayne Eastin, Asha Noel Iyer, Sarah Lilly, Chloe Madriaga, Sierra Marcks, Edward Moravcsik, Josh Odsess-Rubin, Robert Paterno, Joel Scher, Niall Sulcer and Dan Wingard.

The Design Team features: Scenic and Properties Design by Bill Voorhees; Lighting and Sound Design by Matt Richter; Scenic Muralist is Jenny Flack; Costume Design by Kimberly Freed; Intimacy and Fight Director is Celina Surniak and Mask Design is by Emory Royston. The Stage Manager is Peter Newell.

Tickets are $25; students and seniors $20. Please visit www.theatreofnote.com to purchase tickets online and to view the complete schedule.

Photos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTE
Kirsten Vangsness

Photos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTE
Robert Paterno, Josh Odsess-Rubin, Lisa Clifton and Hiwa Chow Elms

Photos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTE
Lisa Clifton, Isaiah Alexander, Shayne Eastin, Niall Sulcer and Kirsten Vangsness

Photos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTE
Kirsten Vangsness and Chloe Madriaga

Photos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTE
Edward Moravcsik, Hiwa Chow Elms and Josh Odsess-Rubin

Photos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTE
Joel Scher and Edward Moravcsik

Photos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTE
Asha Noel Iyer and Hiwa Chow Elms

Photos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTE
Company of Nimrod

Photos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTE
Hiwa Chow Elms and Sierra Marcks




Interview: Kari Hayter on Directing TICK, TICK... BOOM! at International City Theatre Photo
Interview: Kari Hayter on Directing TICK, TICK... BOOM! at International City Theatre
BroadwayWorld spoke with Kari Hayter, a professional director and educator based in Southern California, who is directing tick, tick… BOOM! for International City Theatre in Long Beach, running February 17 through March 5, on her vision for the production and how its themes speak to not only artists but everyone reaching to achieve their dreams.
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Featuring Samara Joy Rescheduled at The Soraya Photo
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Featuring Samara Joy Rescheduled at The Soraya
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra featuring Samara Joy scheduled for Saturday, February 11, has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7pm. 
Maria Schneider Orchestra to Present DATA LORDS at BroadStage in March Photo
Maria Schneider Orchestra to Present DATA LORDS at BroadStage in March
2019 NEA Jazz master and seven-time GRAMMY winner Maria Schneider will bring her expansive talent to BroadStage, with arrangements from her 2021 Pulitzer Prize finalist album Data Lords, on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 pm at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage.
Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar to Perform at Smothers Theatre in March Photo
Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar to Perform at Smothers Theatre in March
Gospel and neo-soul performers Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar will perform in Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. 

More Hot Stories For You


The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Featuring Samara Joy Rescheduled at The SorayaThe Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Featuring Samara Joy Rescheduled at The Soraya
February 10, 2023

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra featuring Samara Joy scheduled for Saturday, February 11, has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7pm. 
Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar to Perform at Smothers Theatre in MarchTrey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar to Perform at Smothers Theatre in March
February 10, 2023

Gospel and neo-soul performers Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar will perform in Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. 
World Premiere of Mandy Rubeli's ARIZONA RAIN to Open at Studio/Stage This MonthWorld Premiere of Mandy Rubeli's ARIZONA RAIN to Open at Studio/Stage This Month
February 10, 2023

The stage is set for Rubeli's poignant, deeply personal and highly relatable drama Arizona Rain, making its premiere in a short run (three shows) Feb. 24-25 at studio/stage in Los Angeles.
Los Altos Youth Theatre to Present PETER AND THE STARCATCHER in MarchLos Altos Youth Theatre to Present PETER AND THE STARCATCHER in March
February 10, 2023

Los Altos Youth Theatre will present Peter and the Starcatcher, March 10-19.
The Elite Theatre Company To Present THE MOORS in MarchThe Elite Theatre Company To Present THE MOORS in March
February 10, 2023

The Elite Theatre Company will present The Moors – a play by Jen Silverman, directed by Kathleen Bosworth, beginning performances in March.
share