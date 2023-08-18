Photos: First Look at GROUP THERAPY at Theatre 68 Arts Complex

Catch this production through August 27th.

Aug. 18, 2023

Group Therapy by Peter Lefcourt is running through August 20th at The Theatre 68 Arts Complex.

See photos below!

Lefcourt's television career spans more than 30 years, and he won an Emmy Award as a writer/producer. Notable credits include Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Our Family Honor, Studio 5B, Due South, Beggars & Choosers, Karen Sisco, and Desperate Housewives. Among his longform TV credits are Cracked Up, The Women of Windsor, Fine Things, and the miniseries Monte Carlo.

Director Terri Hanauer has worked in the United States and Canada as an actress in film, television, commercials, and theatre. Stage directing credits include Remembering the Future (winner, 2022 BroadwayWorld Best LA Director Award), The Death and Life of Mary Jo Kopechne, The Way You Look Tonight, Mutually Assured Destruction, The Assassination of Leon Trotsky: A Comedy, Drama Queens from Hell, Café Society, Father, Son and Holy Coach, and Collected Stories (all at the Odyssey Theatre); April, May & June(Theatre 40), The Trip Back Down (Whitefire Theatre), Mutant Olive (Beverly Hills Playhouse, Lounge Theatre), and La Ronde de Lunch(Katselas Theatre Company), among others. Film and TV directing credits include Recycling Flo, Sweet Talk, Smothered (Amazon Prime), and Zane’s Chronicles (HBO/After Dark).

Admission is $20 for the preview on Friday, July 21, and $25 for regular performances beginning July 22. Tickets are available online at Click Here. The Theatre 68 Arts Complex is located at 5112 Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, 91601.      




