Photos: First Look at Collaborative Artists Ensemble's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

The production runs through March 19th.

Feb. 19, 2023  

How I Learned to Drive, the Pulitzer Prize winning play by Paula Vogel, directed by Steve Jarrard. and presented by Collaborative Artists Ensemble is playing at Sherry Theater, 11052 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601, though March 19, 2023.

Check out photos below!

How I Learned To Drive is the story of Li'l Bit, and playwright Paula Vogel has created in her one of the richest and most appealing female protagonists in contemporary literature. The play focuses on her progress between the ages of 11 and 18. Her intellectual and physical development are both accelerated and she is on her way to becoming a young woman of considerable potential. Lacking a father at home, her uncle Peck steps in to counsel her and teach her things, like how to drive (hence the title). They are both in their way somewhat troubled individuals, and they find some comfort in each other's company. Can they become close without crossing a line?

Lane Wray and Meg Wallace

Meg Wallace and Lane Wray

Meg Wallace and Lane Wray

Jael Saran, Sophia Gonzales, Kathy Bell Denton and Meg Wallace

Back row: Sage Porter, Mikel Farber, Kathy Bell Denton, Lane Wray, and Meg Wallace




