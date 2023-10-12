Photos: First Look At MAURITIUS At The Theatre 68 Arts Complex

The production will run from October 12th- November 12th.
Theresa Rebeck's dramatic comedy, 'MAURITIUS', will play from October 12th through November 12th at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood. Get a first look at photos below!
The production stars Melany Smith (Good Trouble), Freddy Giorlando (Vinyl), Patrick Gallagher (Night at the Museum), Leila Almas Rose (Gotham), and Steve Andrews (Death of a Salesman).
After their mother's death, two estranged half-sisters discover a book of rare stamps that may include the crown jewel for collectors. One sister tries to collect on the windfall, while the other resists for sentimental reasons. In this gripping tale, a seemingly simple sale becomes dangerous when three seedy, high-stakes collectors enter the sisters' world, willing to do anything to claim the rare find as their own.
The show is directed by veteran actor/director, John Lacy. "Mauritius is an intricately woven, sophisticated piece of writing that hits on the themes that have inspired me as both a stage director and a filmmaker. Family, loyalty, redemption, recognition, rebirth, and, of course, romance", says Lacy.
The production will run from October 12th-November 12th. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. The Theatre 68 Arts Complex is located at 5112 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601
Tickets are available here: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6137563
Photo Credit: Nelson Hill.
