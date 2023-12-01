Photos: A Noise Within's Beloved A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens Sunday With New Surprises

Audiences are invited to arrive early to enjoy special snacks, crafts and photo opportunities in the decorated lobby, and more.
A Noise Within’s delightfully festive, musically merry stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ returns this weekend, with 20 joy-filled performances continuing now through December 24. See photos from the production!
Now in its eleventh year and already an annual tradition for many Southland families, this innovative, one of-a-kind stage adaptation by Geoff Elliott is uniquely faithful to the original. Every word in the play is right out of the novel — not a single one has been added.
Audiences are invited to arrive early to enjoy special snacks, crafts and photo opportunities in the decorated lobby, and to stay after the performance to take pictures with the cast.
For more information, go to www.anoisewithin.org
Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
Geoff Elliott and Jeremy Rabb
Jeremy Rabb, Geoff Elliott
Anthony Adu
Annalise Morris, Geoff Elliott
