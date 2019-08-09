Photo Flash: Derek Klena Takes The Stage At Martinis Above Fourth

Aug. 9, 2019  

Broadway star Derek Klena hit the stage this week at Martinis Above Fourth! See photos from the show below!

Klena will take a look back on the roles, moments, and people that have shaped his life and career during his eight years in New York City. Audiences can expect stories from his childhood growing up in West Covina, his early experiences on reality television, and backstage tales and beloved songs from his Broadway star turns in Anastasia, Dogfight, Wicked, and the Broadway-bound musical Jagged Little Pill created by Grammy Award-winner Alanis Morissette.

Derek Klena can currently be seen as Lt. Adam Turnbull on CBS's The Code and on the new Showtime drama City On A Hill. He broke onto the NYC theatre scene in the 2012 off-Broadway revival of Carrie where he was noticed and scooped up by Oscar and Tony Award- winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to originate the lead role of Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight. He made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in 10th Anniversary Company of Wicked and then originated the role of Michael Johnson in Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County. Most recently, he originated the role of Dmitry in the stage adaptation of the animated film Anastasia. He will return to Broadway this fall in Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill. Other TV credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Quantico, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Blue Bloods, Law and Order: SVU, and The Carrie Diaries.

Photo Credit: Chris Isaacson Presents

Derek Klena

Derek Klena

Ben Rauhala, Derek Klena, Emily Rosenfield

Derek Klena, Chanelle Varner

Ben Rauhala, Derek Klena, Emily Rosenfield

Uriel Rene, Derek Klena, Chanelle Verner

Ben Rauhala, Derek Klena, Emily Rosenfield

Ben Rauhala, Derek Klena

Chris Isaacson, Derek Klena, Ronn Goswick

 



