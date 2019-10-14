Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of 3-D Theatricals' ONCE

3-D Theatricals launches its 2019-2020 season with ONCE, The Musical, winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production, directed by Kari Hayter and choreographed by Linda Love Simmons with musical direction and conducting by David Lamoureux, will play October 11-27 at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos, CA).

ONCE, The Musical, adapted from the Academy Award-winning motion picture written and directed by John Carney, is about a heartbroken Irish guitarist who has given up on love and music until an immigrant girl inspires him to keep going. Their shared love of music draws the two together and the unexpected friendship quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story.

ONCE, The Musical features a book by Enda Walsh, and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. The production also features songs by Fergus O'Farrell, Martin Lowe, Andy Taylor and Enda Walsh. Music is orchestrated by Martin Lowe.

The production stars a company of actor/musicians who will play their own instruments. Also, The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, which features an elaborate pneumatic system making it one of the most technically advanced theatres in the world, will be transformed to an in-the-round configuration, creating an intimate setting unique for this production.

ONCE, The Musical stars Tom Frank as Guy, and Aurora Florence as Girl, with Chuck McLane as Billy, Katherine Washington as Reza, Cynthia Marty as Barushka, Tony Award-winner Scott Waara as Da, original Broadway cast member Andy Taylor as Bank Manager, David Coe Lamoureux as Svec, Andrew Huber as Andrej, Cameron Tagge as Eamon, Erich Schroeder as Emcee, Leota Rhodes as Ex-Girlfriend, and Quinn Copeland as Ivanka.

The production features set design by Stephen Gifford, projection design by Andrew Nagy, costume coordination by Alexandra Johnson, and sound design by Cricket Myers. Technical director is Jim Mora. Production Stage Manager is Donna Parsons. Assistant Stage Manager is Terry Hanrahan. Dialect coach is Caitlin Muelder.

ONCE, The Musical originally opened in 2012 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City, where it ran for 1,168 performances. It was nominated for 11 Tony Awards, and won eight, including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. The original cast featured Steve Kazee and Cristin Milioti. ONCE, The Musical was originally produced on Broadway by Barbara Broccoli, John N. Hart Jr., Patrick Milling Smith, Frederick Zollo, Brian Carmody, Michael G. Wilson, Orin Wolf and The Shubert Organization (Philip J. Smith: Chairman; Robert E. Wankel: President); Produced in association with New York Theatre Workshop; Associate Producer: Charles Stone. The original production was directed by John Tiffany, with movement by Steven Hoggett.





