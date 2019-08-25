Photo Coverage: Curtain Call And Meet And Greet Of 3-D Theatricals' SHREK
3-D Theatricals concludes its 10th Anniversary season with the Tony Award®-winning musical comedy, SHREK The Musical, directed and choreographed by David F.M. Vaughn. SHREK The Musical, featuring music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, and book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, will play August 9-25, 2019 at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos, CA). Opening night is Saturday, August 10.
Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, SHREK The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Fuddy Meers; Good People; Rabbit Hole). SHREK The Musical brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears.
"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek.
SHREK The Musical will star T.J. Dawson as Shrek, Jeanette Dawson as Princess Fiona, Cornelius Jones Jr. as Donkey, Daniel Dawson as Lord Farquaad, with Sloane Adams as Young Fiona, Keith A. Bearden (Captain of the Guard), McKenna Bisaha (Baby Bear), Jude Dawson as Young Shrek/Dwarf, Natalli Dorn (Lady Gnome), Madeline Ellingson (Ugly Duckling), Kyle Frattini (Mad Hatter), Kenny Gary (Pig), Chris Hunter (Papa Bear/Thelonius), Rachael Johnson (Shoemaker's Elf), Mia L. Jones (Wicked Witch), Colden Lamb (Pig), Timothy H. Lee (Wizard), Noelle Lidyoff (Teen Fiona), Adam Mantell (Pinocchio), Robert Ramirez (Peter Pan), Dayna Sauble (Sugar Plum Fairy/Gingy), Allison Sheppard (Fairy Godmother), Alyssa M. Simmons (Tweedle), Amber J. Snead (Dragon/Mama Bear), and Rodrigo Varandas (Big Bad Wolf).
The production will feature the original Tony Award-winning Broadway costume design by Tim Hatley, with set design by Tom Buderwitz, lighting design by Jean-Yves Tessier, sound design by Julie Ferrin and projection design by Jonathan Infante. Musical director and conductor is Julie Lamoureux. Associate Director and Choreographer is Leslie Stevens. Assistant Director is Jack Boyle. Production Stage Manager is Nicole Wessel. Production Manager is Terry Hanrahan. Assistant Stage Manager/Company Manager is David Jordan Nestor.
SHREK The Musical originally opened in 2008 at the Broadway Theatre in New York City, where it ran for 441 performances. It was nominated for eight Tony Awards, and won for Best Costume Design of a Musical. The original cast featured Brian d'Arcy James, Sutton Foster, Christopher Sieber and Daniel Breaker. SHREK The Musical was originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions. The original Broadway production was directed by Jason Moore and Rob Ashford.
