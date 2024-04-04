Paula Cole to Perform at the Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paula Cole will make her Luckman debut with a special performance celebrating her vast musical catalog on Friday, April 26, at 8:00 pm.

Defined by honest and deeply personal lyrics and carried by her powerful, radiant voice, Cole has always had a gift for discerning the underlying humanity in stories from her own life as well as those around her, and channeling those emotional elements into captivating music. On her latest album Lo, Cole has applied this natural insight to American history and musical roots traditions by interpreting a selection of classic songs - each of which provide an entry point for rediscovering the overlooked stories and figures that populate the country's interwoven cultural lineage.

Performance Details:

Paula Cole AT THE LUCKMAN

The Luckman

5151 State University Drive

Los Angeles, CA, 90032

323-343-6600 • https://theluckman.org/

https://theluckman.org/events/paula-cole/

Parking: Structure Lot C & Structure E at Cal State LA

Snacks, beer and wine will be available for purchase