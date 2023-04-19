Paul Morantz's Collection Is About To Hit The Auction Block

Van Eaton Galleries, the world record-breaking auction house and exhibition gallery has announced "The Paul Morantz Collection" auction to take place at its new location in Studio City on April 29th and 30th beginning at 10 A.M. PST. The auction features over 390 entertainment artifacts collected by the man known for his unwittingly robust talent for tracking down some of the most notorious criminals of his time.

As a Los Angeles based lawyer, Morantz specialized in cult and brainwashing cases for over 30 years. In 1974 he uncovered a criminal conspiracy to kidnap skid-row alcoholics and sell them to nursing homes, where they were kept sedated while Medicare was billed. After testifying in one of the most sensational abuse cases in the country he aided in setting up a task force on nursing home crimes.

In 1977, he began a battle to expose drug-rehab turned violent cult, Synanon. In 1978 Synanon tried to kill Morantz by placing a rattlesnake in his mailbox. Investigations led to Synanon founder Charles Dederich and two of Synanon's elite task force The Imperial Marines. Morantz then assisted in statewide prosecution and became a consultant to the United States Department of Justice in a tax case against Synanon which ultimately shut the organization down. He spent the rest of his career as a fierce fighter for justice for victims of cult and extremist groups.

He also wrote and many of his writings were featured in major magazines and television networks. His "Deadman's Curve" was the story of surf-rock stars Jan and Dean and ironically is referred to as a "cult classic."

He was also a deeply nostalgic man and was an avid collector. For over 40 years he collected things that made him happy and it grew into a virtual history of illustration art, toys, Disneyana and watches. His house became a museum of themes of the past including Davey Crockett, Mickey Mouse, animation and much more. His love for the bygone era is evident in the huge collection he amassed and supersedes his reputation as a lawyer fighting to protect those who could not fight for themselves.

Among the highlights of his collection to be auctioned include "Doctor's Orders" (1937) by pin-up artist Gil Elvgren (opening bid $5,000); Original "Farm Girl" cover art by Jillian Paul (opening bid $1,000); an Original Female Driver Painting by Harry Fredman (opening bid $500); and Original (1937) 20th Century Fox "Slave Ship" Swedish One Sheet Poster (opening bid $200); "The Biggest Bundle of Them All" (1968) Insert Poster starring Raquel Welch; a Large Popeye (1937) Wood and Composition Doll (opening bid $100); a Superman (Ideal 1940) Wood and Composition Jointed Doll (opening bid $200); a Davy Crockett (Toytime 1955) "Shoot a Ba'r Bank and Mailer (opening bid $100.00); a Mr. Magoo (Hubley, 1961) Battery Operated Car with Box (opening bid $100); a rare James Bond (1966) Lunch Box and Thermos (opening bid $100); a Batman Batmobile (1966) Japanese Tin Friction Toy (opening bid $500); a rare Animators Maquette of Fred Flintstone from 1960s Hanna-Barbera (opening bid $1,000); an original 9 panel storyboard (Hanna-Barbera 1961) from The Flintstones (opening bid $500); a rare Performa (1920s) Mickey Mouse Table Top (opening bid $200); a set of 1930s Mickey Mouse Porcelain Large Bisque Figures (openng bid $500); Extremely Rare Charlotte Clark Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse (1930s) Dolls (opening bid for each $800); a Rare Disney Oswald (1931) Plush by Dean's Rag Book Co. (opening bid $700); a rare Dumbo (Cameo, 1941) Composition Doll (opening bid $100); a large collection of Mickey Mouse and Disneyana early watches (various opening bids); the First American Made (1930s) Mickey Mouse Toy (opening bid $800); an extremely rare collection of hand-painted wooden figures of Mickey Mouse produced in the early 1930s in coordination with German film distribution company UFA (opening bid $500); a Mickey Mouse Organ Grinder (1930s) Wind Up Toy (opening bid $2,000) and a Rare Lionel (1935) Mickey Mouse Circus Train (opening bid $800).