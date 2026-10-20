Pasadena Symphony to Open Season With Brahms and Barber
Benjamin Beilman performs the Barber Violin Concerto under conductor Brett Mitchell.
The Pasadena Symphony will open its Classical season on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with a program featuring Brahms' Symphony No. 1 and Barber's Violin Concerto at Ambassador Auditorium. Performances will take place at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead the orchestra in a program that also includes Joan Tower's Made in America. Acclaimed violinist Benjamin Beilman will join the orchestra as soloist for Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto.
The program brings together three works spanning different periods of American and European classical music. Joan Tower's Made in America draws inspiration from the patriotic song "America the Beautiful," while Barber's Violin Concerto combines lyrical passages with a virtuosic final movement.
The concert will conclude with Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 1, a landmark work of the Romantic repertoire that took the composer more than two decades to complete.
Beilman, praised as "monstrously talented" by The Philadelphia Inquirer, has performed with major orchestras internationally and is recognized for his expressive interpretations of the violin repertoire.
The Pasadena Symphony's season-opening concerts will take place at Ambassador Auditorium on October 24 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
For tickets and additional information, contact the box office at 626-793-7172.
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