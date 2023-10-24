Pasadena Playhouse Reveals Inaugural Season of Youth and Family Programming

On Saturday, October 21, Pasadena Playhouse hosted its first-ever Family Play Day, bringing together thousands of people for performances, activities and crafts, where Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman officially announced the Playhouse’s inaugural season of youth and family programming. These programs will expand its audience to include the youngest members of the community, and build the next generation of theatergoers and theatermakers.



Two professional productions are being offered to younger audiences and their families – the world premiere of Grumpy Monkey, The Musical from February 3 through March 3, commissioned by the Playhouse, based on the book Grumpy Monkey by Suzanne and Max Lang, adapted and directed by Nina Meehan, with music and lyrics by Daniel Mertzlufft and Jacob Ryan Smith, and Wheels on the Bus, from April 27 through June 2. Both of these professionally produced productions will be presented at Porticos Art Space, located at 2033 E. Washington Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91104.



Other youth and family events include Baby Rave on Saturday, November 4, Holiday Groove: A Family Dance Workshop led by Broadway’s Sam Pinkleton, whose Playhouse credits include Head Over Heelsand Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, December 16. In addition, Pasadena Playhouse will be leading after-school and summer programming with the formation of the Playhouse Players, where 7 - 12 year olds will have the chance to create and perform in musical theater productions, Musical Theater Boot Camp geared toward talent development for 13 - 17 year olds, and the formation of a new professional development program, Playhouse Teen Alliance. Pasadena Playhouse will also be presenting Amal Walks Across America on Nov 1 at 5 PM at Pasadena City Hall (100 Garfield Avenue, Pasadena) in partnership with Deaf West Theatre, Armory Center for the Arts, and The City of Pasadena.



Danny Feldman, Producing Artistic Director of Pasadena Playhouse, says, “We believe that experiencing plays and making live theater should be for everyone, especially kids. This major expansion is rooted in our extraordinary history as one of the leading theater schools in America, with an aim to engage and spark creativity and imagination at a critical time for these young artists and audience members. By opening our doors wider to include thousands of young people and their families every year, our impact on our community will expand greatly and will resonate for years to come.”



Erin Baker, Chairperson of Pasadena Playhouse Board of Trustees, adds, “As the State Theater of California, we feel it is the right time for this expansion and to lead the field. By returning to our roots and increasing access to the theater for children and their families, we are growing the future of arts creators and attendees, and ensuring that theater everywhere can once again flourish. This pivotal moment is possible because of Pasadena Playhouse’s vibrant team of dreamers and doers, who are generously supported by a community of believers."



Tickets and information for all youth and family programming events are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101. More information on summer camps will be released in the coming weeks.



These events mark the Playhouse’s largest expansion to date: a commitment to providing access to productions, classes, and workshops specifically created for youth and family audiences. The Playhouse was founded on community-based work, education and professional training, and world-class productions for everyone. This return to youth and family programming will include fully produced, professional productions for families, classes, camps, and more.



Pasadena Playhouse's youth and family programming would not be possible without the generous support of The Fitzberg Foundation. This project is also funded in part by a grant from Pasadena Community Foundation.

