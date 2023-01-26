Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pasadena Chorale Presents The MISSA PANGE LINGUA of Josquin Desprez

Performances are on March 4 and 5, for two performances only.

Jan. 26, 2023  
On March 4 and 5, for two performances only, the Pasadena Chorale will present the Pange Lingua Mass of Josquin Desprez. The concerts will be at the Altadena Community Church, where the intimate setting and gorgeous acoustics will play a vital role in bringing this music to life. The program will also include a setting of the Pange Lingua hymn by Los Angeles composer Paul Gibson, Josquin's beloved Ave Maria, and selections sung by the Student Singers of the Pasadena Chorale, a treble choir of dedicated and talented middle schoolers from Blair Middle School, Octavia Butler Middle School, and the Pasadena Waldorf School.

"Josquin's Pange Lingua Mass is a gorgeous and astonishing piece, a tapestry woven with human voices and no instruments," said Chorale founding artistic director Jeffrey Bernstein. "At the Altadena Church our audience will feel almost as if they're inside the music."

Bernstein continued, "As a choral musician I've always been drawn to Renaissance music. The music sounds unfamiliar to modern ears, and yet there's something compelling and deeply human about it. A mass setting by Josquin is like a symphony by Beethoven or a film score by Hans Zimmer: a great emotional journey crafted by a composer at the height of his powers. It's a feast for the ears and the soul."

Tickets for the performance on Saturday, March 4 are available on a "Listen First, Then Give" basis. The performance on Sunday, March 5 is a benefit concert for the Chorale, and tickets for that concert are $25. Seating is limited for both performances.

For the safety of all in attendance, the Pasadena Chorale strongly encourages masking and full vaccination against COVID-19.

Ticket reservations and donations for Pange Lingua Mass of Josquin Desprez can be made at PasadenaChorale.org.




