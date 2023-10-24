Pasadena Chorale Is Now Enrolling Local High School Students Into Its Listening To The Future Program

The Chorale is looking to accept Pasadena area high school students from ninth through 12th grade to enroll into its Listening to the Future program.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 4 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund

Pasadena Chorale Is Now Enrolling Local High School Students Into Its Listening To The Future Program

The Pasadena Chorale has announced that it is looking for new students to enroll in its student-mentor composition program – Listening to the Future, now in its eighth year. The Chorale is looking to accept Pasadena area high school students from ninth through 12th grade to enroll into its Listening to the Future program that will begin in November 2023 and run through June 2024.

The free composition program culminates with the Pasadena Chorale performing the student composers’ new work at the Chorale’s Listening to the Future concert on June 15, 2024. The online application is available on the Pasadena Chorale’s website at pasadenachorale.org/listening-to-the-future. A teacher recommendation is required to apply and applications are due by Nov. 6, 2023. 

“Listening to the Future is an arts education program that is very special to me. Created and supported by Pasadena Chorale, Listening to the Future began in 2016 to give young composers a chance to hear their music performed in concert. There wasn’t a program like it in Pasadena,” said Pasadena Chorale Founding Artistic & Executive Director Jeffrey Bernstein. “This year we’re thrilled to announce that Jen Wang will be our composer mentor for 2024. Jen is not only an extraordinary composer, but she also sings with the Chorale and understands our organization.”

The high school students chosen to participate in the Pasadena Chorale’s Listening to the Future program will be selected based on their music experience, level of readiness, and teacher recommendation. Students will meet with professional composer Jen Wang two evenings per month in Altadena. Ms. Wang will provide instruction in writing for choir, feedback on student work, and help with revisions. Students will compose two pieces for the Chorale: an arrangement of an existing melody, and an original work.

In March 2024, the student composers will attend a Chorale rehearsal and hear their music for the first time. The students’ compositions will be premiered at the Chorale’s June 15 concert. Students will receive video and audio recordings of their finished work that they can include in their portfolios and college applications.

Space in the Listening to the Future program is limited; we’re looking for students with musical ability and commitment and for whom this would be a unique or significant new opportunity.

In the eight years since the free educational program began, Listening to the Future has seen 6 composer mentors guide 24 student composers in the creation of 62 original compositions. Alumni of the program have gone on to study at Stanford, Columbia, Yale, Chapman University, University of Michigan and more.

For information on the Pasadena Chorale’s Listening to the Future program, please visit pasadenachorale.org/listening-to-the-future




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
LA Chamber Orchestra, in Collaboration with LA LGBT Center and Museum of La Photo
LA Chamber Orchestra, in Collaboration with LA LGBT Center and Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach Announces CURRENT: [inti]mate

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) announces CURRENT: [inti]mate, a chamber program curated by acclaimed composer inti figgis-vizueta celebrating Queer and Latine music cultures, presented in collaboration with the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on Saturday, January 20, 2024, 7:30 pm, and the Los Angeles LGBT Center on January 21, 2024, 7:30 pm.

2
Review: THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR at Laguna Playhouse Photo
Review: THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR at Laguna Playhouse

The Angel Next Door is a glittering, effervescent hit romantic comedy by Paul Slade Smith at the historic Laguna Playhouse. It’s an elegant, sweet-dry glass of champagne, bubbling over with non-stop laughs, merriment, glamor, and high-spirited hijinks. It’s hard to think of more fun you could have at the theatre right now, or really, more fun anywhere.

3
Temecula Performing Arts Company & the Temecula Theater Foundation to Present NUTCRACK Photo
Temecula Performing Arts Company & the Temecula Theater Foundation to Present NUTCRACKER- THE MOUSICAL

'Discover the new musical, 'Nutcracker - The Mousical,' a reimagining of the classic tale with a twist. Join Clara on her journey to save the village children from turning into candy and defeat the invading mice. Don't miss this fun-filled production at the Old Town Temecula Theater from November 4th to November 12th.'

4
UCLA TFT Welcomes New Faculty Members Photo
UCLA TFT Welcomes New Faculty Members

Brian Kite, Interim Dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television (UCLA TFT), has revealed several prominent faculty appointments aimed at enhancing the educational experience within the UCLA Department of Theater.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
The Way It Is...Now in Los Angeles The Way It Is...Now
El Portal Theatre (11/04-11/04)Tracker
Life Sucks. in Los Angeles Life Sucks.
Interact Theatre Company at The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Andrew Lippa's Wild Party in Los Angeles Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Life in the Past Lane Tour in Los Angeles Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Life in the Past Lane Tour
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (11/08-11/08)
Cindy & the Disco Ball: The Musical in Los Angeles Cindy & the Disco Ball: The Musical
Garry Marshall Theatre (10/08-10/29)
Spring Awakening in Los Angeles Spring Awakening
David Henry Hwang Theater (10/26-11/19)
The Wiz in Los Angeles The Wiz
Pantages Theatre (2/13-3/03)
Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar ¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America! in Los Angeles Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar ¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America!
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (3/23-3/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You