Pasadena Chorale Is Now Enrolling Local High School Students Into Its Listening To The Future Program

The Pasadena Chorale has announced that it is looking for new students to enroll in its student-mentor composition program – Listening to the Future, now in its eighth year. The Chorale is looking to accept Pasadena area high school students from ninth through 12th grade to enroll into its Listening to the Future program that will begin in November 2023 and run through June 2024.

The free composition program culminates with the Pasadena Chorale performing the student composers’ new work at the Chorale’s Listening to the Future concert on June 15, 2024. The online application is available on the Pasadena Chorale’s website at pasadenachorale.org/listening-to-the-future. A teacher recommendation is required to apply and applications are due by Nov. 6, 2023.



“Listening to the Future is an arts education program that is very special to me. Created and supported by Pasadena Chorale, Listening to the Future began in 2016 to give young composers a chance to hear their music performed in concert. There wasn’t a program like it in Pasadena,” said Pasadena Chorale Founding Artistic & Executive Director Jeffrey Bernstein. “This year we’re thrilled to announce that Jen Wang will be our composer mentor for 2024. Jen is not only an extraordinary composer, but she also sings with the Chorale and understands our organization.”



The high school students chosen to participate in the Pasadena Chorale’s Listening to the Future program will be selected based on their music experience, level of readiness, and teacher recommendation. Students will meet with professional composer Jen Wang two evenings per month in Altadena. Ms. Wang will provide instruction in writing for choir, feedback on student work, and help with revisions. Students will compose two pieces for the Chorale: an arrangement of an existing melody, and an original work.



In March 2024, the student composers will attend a Chorale rehearsal and hear their music for the first time. The students’ compositions will be premiered at the Chorale’s June 15 concert. Students will receive video and audio recordings of their finished work that they can include in their portfolios and college applications.



Space in the Listening to the Future program is limited; we’re looking for students with musical ability and commitment and for whom this would be a unique or significant new opportunity.



In the eight years since the free educational program began, Listening to the Future has seen 6 composer mentors guide 24 student composers in the creation of 62 original compositions. Alumni of the program have gone on to study at Stanford, Columbia, Yale, Chapman University, University of Michigan and more.



For information on the Pasadena Chorale’s Listening to the Future program, please visit pasadenachorale.org/listening-to-the-future.