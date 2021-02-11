Pacific Symphony Presents Virtual Lunar New Year Concert

Pacific Symphony's popular annual "Lunar New Year" is usually a sell-out. Traditionally, it's an evening concert filled with rich, colorful and festive music and dance to welcome the Lunar New Year. This year, due to the pandemic, the Symphony's "Lunar New Year" concert will be a virtual experience.

Ushering in the "Year of the Ox" (according to the Chinese zodiac), Music Director Carl St.Clair will lead the orchestra in archival footage of past concerts of music that intertwines Eastern and Western cultures. The "Lunar New Year" concert takes place Friday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m., and is available for free streaming on Pacific Symphony's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Music Director Carl St.Clair and actor Ron Banks will be the hosts for the brief program, which will feature archival footage of favorite works from past concerts. Guests will include the renowned pipa soloist, vocalist and composer Min Xiao-Fen, acclaimed pianist Fei-Fei Dong and concertmaster Dennis Kim will also appear.