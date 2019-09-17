Pacific Symphony Presents Tchaikovsky's Dramatic Sixth Symphony PATHETIQUE

Pacific Symphony's very own concertmaster Dennis Kim will take centerstage to perform the "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso" of Saint-Saëns and Ravel's rhapsodic "Tzigane" as part of a thrilling evening program. The program opens with the brilliant work of world-renowned film composer John Williams with his "Tributes! For Seiji," and closes with the passionate drama of Tchaikovsky's Sixth Symphony, "Pathétique."

"Tchaikovsky's 'Pathétique'" takes place Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 17-19, at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall; doors open at 6:45 p.m. Single tickets start at $25. A preview talk with Alan Chapman begins at 7 p.m. This concert is part of the Symphony's 2019-20 Hal & Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical Series. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Photo Credit: Doug Gifford





