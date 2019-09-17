Pacific Symphony Presents Tchaikovsky's Dramatic Sixth Symphony PATHETIQUE

Sep. 17, 2019  

Pacific Symphony Presents Tchaikovsky's Dramatic Sixth Symphony PATHETIQUE

Pacific Symphony's very own concertmaster Dennis Kim will take centerstage to perform the "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso" of Saint-Saëns and Ravel's rhapsodic "Tzigane" as part of a thrilling evening program. The program opens with the brilliant work of world-renowned film composer John Williams with his "Tributes! For Seiji," and closes with the passionate drama of Tchaikovsky's Sixth Symphony, "Pathétique."

"Tchaikovsky's 'Pathétique'" takes place Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 17-19, at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall; doors open at 6:45 p.m. Single tickets start at $25. A preview talk with Alan Chapman begins at 7 p.m. This concert is part of the Symphony's 2019-20 Hal & Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical Series. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Photo Credit: Doug Gifford



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • A Motown Christmas Returns To Fox Cities P.A.C.
  • Performance Of LOVE LETTERS Canceled At Fox Cities P.A.C.
  • 6:30 Concert Series Returns Sept. 16 With Pro Arte Quartet
  • Tickets For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Go On Sale Sept. 13