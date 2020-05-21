Pacific Symphony @ Home Adds Online Music and Arts Learning Center

Pacific Symphony announces the launch of an online music and arts learning center to provide compelling digital content for teachers, parents and music students as well as resources for lifelong learners. This free and engaging content provides learning and inspiration for music lovers or all ages. Whether you are a teacher in needing to supplement an arts curriculum, a parent who is home-schooling children, a grandparent encouraging a budding violinist in the family, or if you are simply curious to learn more about music yourself, there is something for everyone in the community.

"We're pleased to share our new online music and arts learning center with the Orange County community," commented President and CEO John Forsyte. "Well before the pandemic began, our strategic plan prioritized our virtual education initiative. Our highest education priority has been to expand our footprint and impact through media. Hundreds of schools don't have access to what we offer, and what we learn may unleash a very beneficial outcome to forward our distance learning objectives. This is a really useful moment to experiment and get feedback from the educational community and from parents who are at home with children."

"Music brings so much beauty into our lives, and engaging and learning with music and the arts allows us to grow as human beings, as well to nourish our souls," said Vice President of Education & Community Engagement Susan Miller Kotses. "At no time is this more critical than now. In addition to the resources currently found on the Pacific Symphony @ Home Music and Arts Learning Center, Pacific Symphony's Education and Community Engagement Team will be producing additional content on a regular basis, so please do check back regularly. In addition to what is available to the public, we are also working to create re-imagined digital content for a number of our existing programs including our school partnership program, Class Act. We'll also be making an announcement soon regarding a digital re-imagining of our beloved summer arts camp, arts-X-press."

Pacific Symphony's new collection of free education-focused digital content is evolving and expanding on a daily basis. Audiences are encouraged to check back frequently for new additions of content. Some of the current highlights include:

Pacific Symphony Home Learning

Features activities for curious music students, covering composer John Williams, short educational musical activities, STEAM education and further educational resources

Instrumental Instruction

Free, online violin instruction videos for our Pacific Symphony Santa Ana Strings program accessible to the public

Content for lifelong learners of all ages: including Pre-Concert Talks on SoundCloud, and further educational resources from KUSC and leading institutions such as Harvard, Berklee and MacPhail Center for Music, as well as resources focusing on visual arts, dance and theater

Members and alumni of Pacific Symphony Youth Ensembles (PSYE) record themselves and present their own series of Quarantine Clips. Also featured as zoom sessions with guest artists, composers and conductors interacting with PSYE program students.

You can find all of Pacific Symphony's education content at https://www.PacificSymphony.org/OnlineLearning.

